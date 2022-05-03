DECATUR - McMinn County used a six-run fifth inning to earn an 11-3 victory at Meigs on Monday.
The Lady Cherokees cranked out 12 hits and drew seven walks on the way to the win.
“We went in with the mentality that we wanted to be patient and work the count,” McMinn Coach Mark Rogers said. “We were able to get some pitches that we liked and drove the ball. I thought Sadie (Brazzell) pitched a solid game. She threw strikes and the defense made plays.”
Meigs Coach Jeff Davis was, for obvious reasons, not quite as happy as Rogers. It wasn't just the loss, it was the lack of mental toughness, he noted.
“They beat us pretty good and we let them,” Davis said. “We did not have much fight in us today. The good thing is that the same thing happened last year and after that game we went on a good run.
“This team has the talent, but they have to show that they have the want to. We (coaches) can’t do it for them, they have to do it.”
Meigs County celebrated Senior Day on Monday, recognizing seniors Carlee McLemore and Toryn Lawson and their parents before the game.
McClemore, who plans to attend Tennessee Wesleyan on a golf scholarship, ranks No. 7 in her class academically and plans to become a nurse. Lawson, who plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to become a physician assistant, is the 2022 valedictorian of her senior class.
The Lady Tigers (16-4) will play a doubleheader at Midway on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Cherokees (14-9) will play at Sequoyah on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
McMinn 11, Meigs 3
The Lady Cherokees struck for three runs in the top of the first inning when Brazzell doubled home Sierra Tate, Reagan Wade and Taylor Hancock. Tate and Wade drew walks and Hancock was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning.
The Lady Tigers bounced back with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Kennedy Majors drew a walk and McClemore was safe on an error. Sierra Howard singled home Majors and then a single by Lainey Fitzgerald brought home McLemore.
McMinn, however, increased its lead in the third inning.
The Lady Cherokees loaded the bases on walks by Hancock and Wade and then Cami Wade reached on an error. Meigs recorded a pair of outs, but then McKenzie Wall singled home Reagan Wade. Cami Wade scored on an error to make it 5-2.
The Lady Cherokees put the game away with six runs in the fifth inning.
Brazzell led off the inning with a walk and Ama Grimmett then bunted and reached on an error. Wall then grounded out, but courtesy runner Madison Herd scored on the play.
After the second out, a hit by Tate drove in Grimmett and a single by Lexi Cooley put runners on first and third. A walk by Hancock loaded the bases.
A single by Wade scored Tate and Cooley and then a hit by Cami Wade scored Hancock and Reagan Wade to make it 11-2.
The Lady Tigers pushed across a single run in the bottom of the fifth when Fitzgerald hit a sacrifice fly to score McLemore, who had led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a hit by Howard.
McMinn finished with 12 hits and took advantage of three Meigs errors.
Tate went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Cherokees with an RBI and scored two runs. Cooley and Reagan Wade each had two hits and Reagan Wade drove in a pair of runs. Brazell went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Cami Wade also had two RBIs. McMinn stranded 11 runners.
Brazzell got the win in the circle. She gave up three runs, two of them earned, on six hits. She struck out four and walked two in seven innings.
For Meigs, McLemore went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice. Howard went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Fitzgerald drove in two runs.
Fitzgerald took the loss, her first of the season. She gave up six runs, four of them earned, on four hits. She struck out six and walked six.
Howard surrendered five runs on eight hits, but none of the runs were earned. She struck out one and walked one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.