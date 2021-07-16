Team Freedom won comfortably over Team Liberty 244-194 in Tuesday’s Summer Swim League meet at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA.
The next meets will take place, also at the YMCA, on July 20 and July 27.
Results from this past Tuesday’s meet for the younger age groups are as follows (F — Freedom; L — Liberty):
Girls 8&U 25 backstroke: 1. Wren Alexander, F; 2. Allie Davis, F; 3. Sofiya Molina, F; 4. Kennedy Madewell, L; 5. Macy Parisi, L.
Boys 8&U 50 backstroke: 1. Kaleb Bixby, L 2. Luke Stewart, L.
Girls 9/10 50 backstroke: 1. Caitlyn Pacheco; 2. Avah Allen, F; 3. Allison Mayfield, F; 4. Eleanor Carr, L; Tallulah Borwick, L.
Boys 9-10 50 backstroke: 1. Myles Davis, L; 2. Riley Hope, L; 3. Tristan Barr, F; 4. Rev Alexander; 5. Grant Guffey, F; 6. Joshua Bixby, F.
Girls 8U 25 breaststroke: 1. Allie Davis, F; 2. Wren Alexander, F; 3. Kennedy Mayfield, F; 4. Sofiya Molina, F; Macy Parisi, L.
Boys 8U 25 breaststroke: 1. Luke Stewart, L; 2. Kaleb Bixby, L.
Girls 9/10 50 breaststroke: 1. Caitlyn Pacheco, F; 2. Aavah Allen; F; 3. Allison Mayfield, L 4. Tallulah Borwick, L; 5. Eleanor Carr, L.
Boys 9/10 50 breaststroke: Lincoln Madewell, F; 2. Riley Hope, L; 3. Joshua Bixby, F; 4. Tristan Barr, F; 5. Grant Guffey, F; 6. Rev Alexander, L.
Girls 8&U 50 butterfly: 1. Sofiya Molina, F.
Boys 8&U 50 butterfly: 1. Kaleb Bixby, L.
Girls 9/10 50 butterfly: 1. Caitlyn Pacheco, F 2. Allison Mayfield, F.
Boys 9/10 50 butterfly: 1. Riley Hope L; 2. Rev Alexander, L; 3. Alasdair Gabel, L.
Girls 8U 25 freestyle: 1. Sofiya Molina, F; 2. Wren Alexander, F; 3. Allie Davis, F; 4. Kennedy Maxwell, L; 5. Macy Parisi, L.
Boys 8&U 50 freestyle: 1. Kaleb Bixby, L; 2. Luke Stewart, L.
Girls 9/10 50 freestyle: 1. Caitlyn Pacheco, F; 2, Allison Mayfield, F; 3. Aavah Allen, F; 4. Tallulah Borwick, L; 5. Elanor Carr, L.
Boys 9/10 50 freestyle: 1. Grant Guffey, F; 2. Riley Hope, L 3. Lincoln Madewell, F; 4. Tristan Barr, F; 5. Joshua Bixby, F; 6. Reve Alexander, L.
Results for the older age groups are as follows:
Girls 11/12 50 backstroke: 1. Lily Wright; 2. Kira Hope; L; 2. Myah Humm, F; Mylie Mason, F Zoie Anderson, L Holland Borwick, L.
Boys 9/10 50 backstroke: 1. Mason Davis, F; 2. Jonathan Crump, L; 3. Luke Carroll, F; 4. Thomas Parisi, F; 5. Austin Blackledge, L.
Girls 13U 50 backstroke: 1. Kenli Hill, F; 2. Bree Poteet, F; 3. Abagail Crump, F; 4. Joelle Bixby, L 5. Nikita Gabel, L; 6. Samantha Woman, L.
Boys 13U 50 backstroke: 1. Isaiah Gill, L; 2. Winston Coffey, F; 3. Jeremy Schulze, L; 4. Kyle Wright, L; 5. Jabari White, L 6. Matthew Bracket, L.
Girls 11/12 50 breaststroke: 1. Zoie Anderson, L; 2. Lily Wright, F; 3. Kira Hope, L; 4. Mylie Mason, F; 5. Myah Humm, F; 6. Holland Borwick, F.
Boys 11/12 50 breaststroke: 1. Mason Davis; 2. Jonathan Crump, L; 3. Luke Carroll, F; 4. Austin Blackledge, L; 5. Thomas Parisi, F.
Girls 13U 50 breaststroke: 1. Lyella Borwick, F; 2. Joelle Bixby, L; Nikita Gabel, L 4. Samantha Woman, L; 5. Abagail Crump, F.
Boys 13U 50 breaststroke: 1. Isaiah Gill, L; 2. Winston Coffey, F; 3. Jeremy Schulze, L; 4. Kyle Wright, L; 5. Jabari White, L; 6. Xander Bowers, L.
Girls 11/12 50 butterfly: 1. Mylie Mason, F.
Girls 13U 50 butterfly: 1. Kenli Hill, F; 2. Bree Poteet, F; 3. Nikita Gabel, L; 4. Joelle Bixby, L.
Boys 13U 50 butterfly: 1. Winston Coffey, F; 2. Isaiah Gill, L; 3. Jeremy Schulz, L; 4. Kyle Wright, L; 5. Jabari White, L; 6. Xander Bowers, L.
Girls 11/12 50 freestyle: 1. Lily Wright, F; 2. Kira Hope, L; 3. Zoie Anderson, L 4. Mylie Mason, F; 5. Holland Borwick, F 6. Myah Humm, F.
Boys 12/12 50 freestyle: 1. Mason Davis, F 2. Jonathan Crump, L; 3. Luke Carroll, F 4. Austin Blackledge, L; 5. Thomas Parisi, F.
Girls 13U 50 freestyle: 1. Kenli Hill, F 2. Nikita Gabel, L; 3. Samantha Woman, L; 4. Bree Poteet, F; 4. Abagail Crump F 4. Adelin Boss, F.
Boys 13U 50 freestyle: 1. Winston Coffey, F; 2. Isaiah Gill, L; 3. Jeremy Schulze, L; 4. Kyle Wright, L; 5. Matthew Brackett, L; 6. Xander Bowers, L.
