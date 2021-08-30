MARYVILLE — McMinn Central volleyball won its second straight match Thursday at Clayton-Bradley Academy in five sets, 18-25, 25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 15-9.
The Chargerettes (2-1) are back home 6 p.m. today to host cross-county rival McMinn County for a rematch of their season opener. Central then continues 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sequoyah for its District 5-AA opener.
