Kassidy Serig and Ruthie Rogers at net

Meigs County's Kassidy Serig (24) and Ruthie Rogers challenge a Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) hit at the net during the Lady Tigers' straight-set District 4-A win Monday at Meigs County High School.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

Trending Recipe Videos



Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.