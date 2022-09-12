Meigs County's Kassidy Serig (24) and Ruthie Rogers challenge a Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) hit at the net during the Lady Tigers' straight-set District 4-A win Monday at Meigs County High School.
DECATUR – Meigs County's first home match since late August played out like a microcosm of its season, so far.
The Lady Tigers cruised in the first two sets, then fell behind 16-8 in the third set before rallying to close out District 4-A opponent Chattanooga School of the Liberal Arts (CSLA) in straight sets, 25-10, 25-14, 25-21, on Monday at Meigs County High School.
Head coach Nicole Swafford called timeout twice in the third set, the second when Meigs (7-3, 6-3 District 4-A) fell behind by eight points, with nine of CSLA's 16 points at the time on Lady Tiger errors.
"I just wanted them to get back in Tiger style, winning style,” Swafford said.
The Lady Tigers closed the final set on a 17-5 run, fueled by Julia Howard with two kills, including a block-kill, Ruthie Rogers and Gracie Kennedy with a kill each and Annslee Maddron serving two aces on successive points.
Monday's win was Meigs' first actual match win after three straight losses on the road to district opponents, although the Lady Tigers did pick up a win by forfeit Thursday with Chattanooga Girls' Leadership Academy (CGLA) deciding not to play. The Lady Tigers had started the season 5-0.
"We changed our personnel around,” Swafford said. “We're trying to put people in the right places, and we focused on making sure we got our serves in. I think we did a much better job this time around. But we've still got a lot of work to do, and we still have our goals to make it to region. So we're going to keep working.”
Howard finished with 12 kills, including four block-kills, and served two aces. Maddron led Meigs in aces with five. Rogers ended up with three kills and Kennedy one kill.
The Lady Tigers finished with a 16-14 team kills advantage. CSLA got eight of its kills in the third set.
Monday's game was a Pink-Out game with both teams dressed in pink uniforms in honor of breast cancer awareness.
"I was grateful for all the fans that came out,” Swafford said. “Thankful to CSLA for participating in our Pink-Out. And we're just glad to get back on the winning track.”
Meigs continued its District 4-A slate Tuesday with its second straight win at Lookout Valley, in three sets, completing a regular-season sweep of that opponent. The Lady Tigers come back home Thursday for a 6 p.m. start against Tyner, also in district play.
