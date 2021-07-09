DECATUR — Former Meigs County High School girls basketball coach Jason Powell is taking it easy these days.
Powell retired from coaching after this past season, though he is still a teacher at Meigs. Instead of worrying about planning the next practice or scouting the next opponent, Powell is now just riding his bike and relaxing at home.
Relaxed, however, is not the way a lot of people in Meigs — or Powell himself — would describe his coaching style.
“I threw a few things,” Powell said. “I told my players this is not a democracy, they don’t get a vote. I didn’t take losses well.”
Powell wanted his team to play at a fast pace and to give everything they had to give.
“We wanted to play as fast as we can play,” Powell said. “I wanted to be able to guard people. Effort was a huge deal with me. Effort and energy.”
While he was also intense at times, he also cared about his players and was successful, with particular success coming in the last 10 years.
Powell coached for 25 years overall and was the head coach at Meigs for 16 years, during which he won 325 games, went to seven substates and made it to the state tournament twice.
Powell was an assistant at Davy Crockett High School and then at Science Hill when the Meigs County head coaching job opened up in 2003.
Powell liked it in Johnson City, but the lure of coming back home was too much to turn down. Powell was a point guard at Meigs from 1984-1987 and at Tennessee Wesleyan from ’88-’91. He is in the TWU Hall of Fame.
Despite his ties to Decatur, it was not an easy decision to leave Science Hill, but his wife’s family was still in Decatur and she was pregnant with their first child, Jaci.
“I struggled with it a bit just because I liked Johnson City and where I was at,” Powell said. “We just made a decision in the long run that it would be best to raise our children around family.”
When he first went to TWU he had no intention of becoming a coach, but that changed.
“As my career started winding down I wanted to stay in basketball and the only way to do that was through coaching,” Powell said.
That started a long and successful career.
“When I look back, especially the last 10 years, seven out of nine years we were in the substate and the other two times we didn’t make it we got beat in the region semifinals. So we were playing into March the last 10 years.”
Powell enjoyed the games, of course, but also getting to meet people who later became friends.
“The competition, the camaraderie with other coaches you get to know through facing them year in and year out,” Powell said. “Trying to develop kids and seeing them get better through the season and through their career from the time they walk in to the time they graduate. Hopefully I made them better basketball players.”
Through the years Powell experienced some ups and downs, but mostly had a lot of success. He coached a lot of good teams and a lot of good players such as Emileigh Swafford, Taylor Boggess, Kassidy Kenny and Jacelyn Stone.
Boggess said she enjoyed playing for her uncle.
“Playing for your family isn’t always easy, but Coach Powell made it worth it,” Boggess said. “He pushed me beyond the limits I thought I had and rewarded me when he knew I deserved it — which wasn’t often — but still he is someone who loves to win and hates to lose, which is why we got along so well. I couldn’t be happier with him getting to go to state his final year of coaching. He’s a great coach and a great person to have in my life.”
Powell admitted that he may have shot a little too much at both Meigs and TWU. So what if some of his players shot the ball too much?
“If they were making it I didn’t care,” Powell said.
Of course, his favorite player to coach was his daughter, Jaci.
“I think at times it was difficult and at times it is fulfilling,” Powell said. “Now that it is over with, I wouldn’t trade that opportunity for anything.”
But toward the end Powell was ready to relax a bit. Practice was at 7 a.m. every morning and he arrived at the gym around 6:30 most mornings when it was about 20 degrees and still dark. Then when he got home it was still dark and then after the game he knew he would have to get up at 5 a.m. the next morning for another practice.
Powell was obviously happy to reach the state tournament his final year, but he wasn’t overly sad that it was over when he walked off the court for the last time in Murfreesboro.
“I think I was ready. I already had that mindset,” Powell said. “If I had to walk off the court one last time I’m glad it was at the Murphy Center instead of the first round of the district tournament or something like that.”
Powell will now get to sit back and watch Jaci at TWU and his son Nate, who will be a freshman at Meigs, play basketball. And maybe even harass their coaches a bit.
“They (fans) yelled at me so it’s my time now,” Powell joked. “No, I won’t be a loud fan. My wife won’t let me.”
