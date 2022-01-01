MARYVILLE — McMinn Central experienced the sluggish start that might be expected of a quick morning turnaround. It almost got away with it.
The Chargerettes, who trailed by nine points at halftime, cut their deficit to one point twice within the last two minutes, with chances at go-ahead shots. Central still had a chance at a tying 3-pointer at the final horn that missed the mark, and it fell to Powell 53-50 in its second game of the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at Maryville High School.
Both times the Chargerettes (10-2) got within a point late, they could not finish near the basket. The first time, Molly Masingale sustained hard contact inside but did not get a foul called in her favor, and the second time, with perhaps a chance to steal the win, Central got an offensive rebound of an initial miss but could not score the putback.
Powell made both free throws after the Chargerettes were forced to foul, forcing them to take a three just to attempt sending the game to overtime.
“We had our chance, but our inside shots, kind of going back to going inside and throwing it at the goal hoping they’ll call a foul,” said Chargerettes coach Johnny Morgan. “And I kept trying to tell them they’re not going to call those fouls in there. But we took a lot of bad shots, and they were one-foot bad shots. And in the last couple of games, we had done pretty well of finishing in there, or at least taking good shots, but we just stood at the goal a whole lot today.”
Coming off a sound win Tuesday night over Alcoa to begin the tournament, Central fell behind 16-10 after the first quarter to begin the game Wednesday morning and was down 32-23 at the half. Three Karina Bystry 3-pointers, for nine of her 11 points, in the first half kept the Chargerettes in sight at all.
“We didn’t have any energy and really looked confused in what we were trying to do offensively and defensively,” Morgan said. “And it goes back to coaching.”
The Chargerettes engineered a 17-13 third quarter, with Masingale, Bystry, Kellan Baker, Reagan Baker, Makinlee Buckner and Kara Crabtree all making at least one field goal to slice their deficit to 45-40 entering the fourth.
Masingale finished with 15 points to lead Central, 11 of them after halftime. Bystry and Kellan Baker ended up with 11 points each. For Powell, Reagan Trumm scored a game-high 17 points, including a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Central’s loss means that the upcoming milestone of 1,000 career wins for Morgan would have to wait until after the New Year. Morgan remained at 998 wins Wednesday. The Chargerettes concluded the tournament Thursday against Knoxville Webb, which took place after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
The Chargerettes are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in The Roundhouse against Bradley Central, seeking to avenge a loss to the Bearettes from November.
Powell Lady Panthers 53, McMinn Central Chargerettes 50
P 16 16 13 8 – 53
C 10 13 17 10 – 50
CENTRAL: Molly Masingale 15, Kellan Baker 11, Karina Bystry 11, Reagan Baker 4, Kara Crabtree 4, Maddox Mayfield 3, Makinlee Buckner 2
POWELL: Reagan Trumm 17, Cassie Safhlen 12, Cassidy Hill 8, Adisyn Smith 5, Taliya Barton 5, Alaina Shroeder 4, Reese Rocen 2
