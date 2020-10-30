Calhoun swept E.K. Baker in a pair of elementary school basketball games Wednesday.
The Lady Minks won the girls' game 23-9, led by Brylie Davis with 10 points, Bailey Derrick 6 and Anna Lea McCary 4. For E.K. Baker, Bettie Lynn scored 4 points, Abbie Wiseman 3 and Kiersten Hooper 2.
Calhoun's boys won 45-29. Landon Shirk led the Minks with 32 points, and Zachary melton added 6 points, Brody Croomes 4 and Hayes Prince 3. For E.K. Baker, Christian Cooper scored 14 points, and Hayden Weir and Braylen Smith 4 each.
