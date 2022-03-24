DECATUR — Meigs County won in convincing fashion over district rival McMinn Central on Monday to earn the series sweep.
The Tigers put up eight runs in the first inning on the way to a five-inning 11-0 win over the Chargers in the first District 3-2A series of the year for both teams.
“Any time you can get a district sweep it’s a good thing,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “We put up an eight-spot on them early and that put a lot of pressure on them.”
Meigs starter Payton Armour didn’t allow a hit in five innings of work.
“Getting a no-hitter is always special,” Roberts said. “He threw the ball really well. He also had a good day at the plate for us.”
For Central it has been a frustrating two days for Coach Chris Shepherd. After losing 9-2 on Monday, he lamented his team’s ability to make the routine plays. On Tuesday, he complimented Meigs for a good game, but thought his squad had a few good swings as well.
“Armour is a good pitcher for them,” Shepherd said. “They just hit the ball hard today. We had a few good at-bats too, with (Alex Ring) getting that line drive and (Tyler) Oaks getting on. So we did a few good things.”
Despite the season’s opening series not going their way, Shepherd said the season is just beginning.
“There’s still a lot of baseball to be played,” Shepherd said. “We will right the ship. We have to work on a few things defensively, but we will do that in practice. It’s a process. We will right the ship.”
The Tigers (4-0, 2-0 in 3-2A) were scheduled to travel to Sale Creek on Thursday, weather permitting. Storms are expected on Wednesday so if Thursday’s games are postponed the next games will be a district series against Kingston on Monday and Tuesday.
Meigs will host on Monday and travel on Tuesday. Both games are set for 6 p.m.
Central (1-5, 0-2) is scheduled to host Lenoir City on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and then have a series with Loudon on Monday and Tuesday. Central will host on Monday and travel on Tuesday with both games starting at 6 p.m.
Later, with the bases loaded, Levi Caldwell drew a bases loaded walk to make it 3-0. Meigs went up 6-0 when Ethan Meadows was hit by a pitch, with the bases loaded, and Armour singled in Luke Pendergrass and Caldwell.
The final two runs of the inning, after a Central pitching change, came on a single by Paxton that scored Meadows and Armour.
The Tigers extended their lead to 10-0 in the third inning on sacrifice flies by Armour and Paxton.
Meigs’ final run came in the fourth when Matthew Boshears scored from third on a groundout.
Central’s best scoring opportunity was in the fourth when Ring reached second on an error. Central called it a double while Meigs listed it as an error, but the home team is the official book.
Armour, however, struck out the next better and ended the inning with a fly ball.
Armour, according to the official book, didn’t give up a hit in five innings of work. He struck out eight and walked none.
Armour also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and scored two runs. Carroll went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and a double while Paxton also drove in three runs. Pendergrass and Meadows each had an RBI.
Luke Morris came on in relief as Central’s starter struggled. Morris gave up three runs, one of them earned, in 3-1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked none.
Leadoff hitter Payton Armour led off the game with a single and one out later Logan Carroll also singled. A base hit by Connor Mason loaded the bases.
Matthew Boshears was hit by a pitch to bring home Armour and then Nathan Levy hit into a fielder’s choice, which scored Carroll and made it 2-0.
Meigs added a run in the second on a single by Devon Paxton to bring home Meadows, who had reached on a walk earlier in the inning.
Meigs added to its lead in the third when Mason singled and later scored on a bunt single by Luke Pendergrass to make it 4-0. Later with two outs and the bases loaded, an error off a ball hit by Armour resulted in two more runs for Meigs to make it 6-0.
Central had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third when Ring lined a double to left field, but Caldwell induced the next batter to fly out to end the scoring threat.
The Tigers added their final three runs in the top of the fifth.
Pendergrass led off the frame by getting hit by a pitch and one out later Meadows singled.
Armour singled home Pendergrass and then Meadows scored on a wild pitch. Armour later scored on a passed ball to put Meigs ahead 9-0.
Caldwell cruised along until running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth as the Chargers pushed across a pair of runs.
Hall reached on an error and then Ayden Plemons drew a walk. Ring then singled home Hall and Silas Ward brought in Plemons with a single to make it 9-2.
Caldwell ended the game in the seventh by inducing three straight fly outs.
Caldwell thew all seven innings. He gave up two runs, neither of them earned, on three hits. He struck out four and walked five.
The Tigers finished with nine hits with Armour and Mason each with two. Armour, Paxton, Boshears, Levy and Pendergrass each had one RBI.
Paxton and Boshears each stole a base while Armour and Meadows both scored two runs. Carroll, Mason, Boshears, Levy and Pendergrass each scored once.
The Chargers finished with three hits, two of them by Ring. Ward had the other. One of Ring’s hits was a double.
Plemons and Hall each scored a run for Central.
Tyler Oaks started the game on the mound for the Chargers. He allowed six runs on seven hits in three innings, but two of those runs were unearned.
Ring pitched the next two innings, giving up three runs on two hits and Hall pitched the final two frames without giving up a hit.
Oaks struck out four and walked two while Ring struck out one and walked two. Hall struck out one and walked none.
