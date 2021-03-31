OOLTEWAH — The McMinn County boys' soccer team took a 3-0 loss Tuesday at Ooltewah High School in their District 5-AAA opener. The Cherokees had trailed 1-0 at halftime.
McMinn (0-3, 0-1 District 5-AAA) will return home 7 p.m. Thursday to play non-district opponent East Hamilton.
