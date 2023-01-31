Lexi Lawson will not have to go too far away from home to play college soccer at the NCAA Division I level.
The McMinn County junior standout announced her non-binding verbal commitment to East Tennessee State University on her Twitter account Monday evening.
Lawson had intended to stay within Tennessee borders regardless. But her visit to the campus in Johnson City and with ETSU head coach Jay Yelton and assistant coach Matt Yelton made it clear where she was headed.
“I kind of narrowed everything down to in-state schools for distance reasons,” Lawson said in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “The minute I went on campus at ETSU, was when I knew I wanted to go there. Although other schools recruited me, this looked like the best fit for me and my family. The coaches' personalities lined up with mine, they had a defined vision of what they thought I could be, and their plans for the program's future looked great.”
According to Lawson, ETSU's coaches envision her developing into the head of the Lady Buccaneers' offense, being a scoring threat mainly from the center.
“The vision they had for me was to be the head of the offense, scoring a lot of goals, staying in the middle of the field to utilize my size and physicality, and having the ball funneled through the middle to me,” Lawson said. “I realize as a freshman I might have to go through some growing pains, but that is the ultimate vision.”
And the constant contact ETSU's coaches had with Lawson made it clear to her she was wanted there.
“What appealed to me the most was the time they invested in me,” Lawson said. “From the beginning of last spring to now they have been very active in my recruiting process. Also two of my club teammates are going there with me, so that gives me a comfort level going into college overall.”
Lawson will be able to put her commitment in writing with a signature on a letter of intent in November.
The Lady Buccaneers play in the Southern Conference. The Yeltons took the reins of the program in 2020, during the COVID-19 season. After a 1-6-1 first season of their tenure there, ETSU has since gone 12-12-9 overall and 7-7-4 in conference play the past two years.
This past high school season, Lawson took over as the Lady Cherokees' primary offensive threat, following the graduation from the year before of the program's all-time career scorer Allison Hansford.
Despite missing the first two games of her junior season, Lawson finished it with 22 goals and six assists, helping lead McMinn to its fifth consecutive District 5-AAA championship in the process. Lawson's accolades after this season included a Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association (THSSCA) All-State selection, as well as Offensive Most Valuable Player honors in District 5-AAA and an All-Region 3-AAA team selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.