DECATUR – Its opponent’s roster size may not indicate it, but Meigs County is expecting a battle for Week 2.
When the Tigers line up for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at The King’s Academy in Seymour, they will face a Lions team that numbers just 25 strong.
But Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald, whose Tigers (1-0) are more than double the size at 52 players, notes that the Lions will be fielding some quality against them.
TKA, a private school competing in Division II, Class 1A, is coming off a tough 16-0 loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville.
“King’s is pretty talented,” Fitzgerald said. “They don’t have a lot of overall players, but the players they do have are pretty good football players.”
Leading the Lions (0-1) up front on both offensive and defensive lines is 6’1”, 235-pound senior Nick Donato.
“He’s a heck of a defensive end and an offensive tackle,” Fitzgerald said.
And the Tigers’ defense needs to be prepared for two modes of attack, as TKA can line up both in the spread offense and in the wing-T. The Lions’ two big threats are receivers Zeke Connatser and Aaron Davidson.
“Offensively, we’ve seen them spread the field and we’ve seen them get in a wing-T, so they can do a little bit of everything there,” Fitzgerald said. “We just have to be ready to play, and it’s our first road trip, see how we react going on the road. And we’re looking forward to it.”
Defensively, Fitzgerald describes TKA as aggressive.
“They’ll attack you on defense, and they will crowd the line of scrimmage and come after you,” Fitzgerald said.
The Tigers will be using Friday’s game to see how much they have improved from their 23-22 comeback win over Sweetwater to begin the season.
“There’s so many things after that first game,” Fitzgerald said. “Playing a really good football team will show you where your weaknesses are in some things. We’ve tried hard on the offensive line to pick some things up and trying to be better on the offensive line. And defensively, working to get off blocks. I think that was the biggest thing last week was getting off blocks. So up front on offense and getting off blocks on defense.”
