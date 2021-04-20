DECATUR – McMinn Central decked Meigs County in the mouth early, but the Tigers pounced back with a vengeance as the Chargers' self-destructive tendencies took over.
Central jumped ahead 5-0 after the top of the first inning, before Meigs took the lead for good with an eight-run bottom of the third and pulled away to the 14-6 win on Monday at Meigs County High School.
"We came out flat, and (pitcher) Will (Meadows) didn't have his best stuff early,” said Tigers coach Tyler Roberts. “I think he got better as the game went. But then we had to answer, and I challenged the boys to answer, and they did. We had the big inning, and (Central) had a couple of errors, and we were able to capitalize and swing the momentum back our way.
“And I think when that happened, they felt a little more pressure, and we felt a little bit more relaxed and allowed us to play our game a little bit better.”
It was the Chargers (6-12, 1-6 District 5-AA) feeling loose early, as they pounded out six hits, including a Ryan Corbett three-RBI double. McCain Baker led the game off with a single, stole second base and then scored Central's first run off a catcher overthrow as he was stealing third. Dakoda Evans' fly out to left field sent Elijah Reno home.
"They're starting to swing the bats better, which is good,” said Chargers coach Chris Shepherd. “They're starting to be aggressive, they're starting to get after it and put good swings on everything. And even some of our outs today, we lined out to center a couple of times, we lined out to right in that last inning. We just need to keep hitting the ball hard.”
Meigs (12-3, 6-3) responded with two runs in the bottom of the first on a Matthew Boshears RBI single to shortstop and another run on a Charger error, but the Tigers were still down 5-2.
"McMinn Central has a great coaching staff, and they came out ready to go today,” Roberts said. “Coach Shepherd had them ready to go. We got their best effort, and I'm sure we're going to get it again (today). I know their record may not show that they're a good baseball team, but they're a good baseball team. The team they brought to the field today can compete in our district and can potentially win the thing when it comes to tournament time.”
But while Central's hot batting performance carried over from the four-game winning streak it took into Monday, its penchant for the errors and defensive miscues that led to so many of its losses this season resurfaced in the third inning – something Shepherd refers to as the “freebie war.”
"Give other teams extra opportunities and extra bases and they'll sneak one in, and that's what happened tonight,” Shepherd said.
The Tigers' first three batters in the bottom of the third all walked, and the first of three Central errors that inning plated a Meigs run. Jackson Shaver's two-RBI single tied the game at 5-5, ending Alex Ring's start at pitcher.
Jamison Blair took over in relief and hit the next Meigs batter, and Nate Levy's RBI fly out put the Tigers ahead 6-5. Two more Charger errors helped the Tigers pad their new lead by four more runs. Logan Carroll delivered an RBI single that one of Central's errors complicated with another run on the play, and Meigs led 10-5 after Will Meadows' RBI groundout.
Of the 14 runs the Tigers scored Monday, just seven were earned.
"At the same time, we gave them all their runs,” Shepherd said. “We decided we didn't want to throw. They didn't beat us, we beat ourselves, and we can't field balls and can't throw them across the infield. They didn't get a ball out of the infield until later in the game.
“So we have got to focus on catching and throwing. That's what I've been trying to do, and they've got to do it. And if we can make those routine plays, we're tough to beat.”
Silas Ward smacked a two-out RBI double in the top of the fourth inning to cut Central's deficit to 10-6. But Meigs tacked on two more runs in the fifth – helped by two more Charger errors – and in the sixth.
Central had runners on first and second with one out in the top of the sixth, perhaps threatening to cut into its 12-6 deficit, after singles from Houston Evans and Elijah Reno. But Reno was called out after his hit due to his No. 23 jersey number not matching the No. 22 that was listed on the lineup, and a strikeout after ended the Chargers' threat.
Will Meadows (W) ended the evening with eight strikeouts against two walks and 10 hits. Central out-hit the Tigers 10-9 but finished with seven errors.
The two teams play the second leg of the series 6 p.m. today at Central.
