Kyndal Rollo has consistently made herself an obstacle between opposing attackers and the goalkeeper and a key part of the Lady Cherokees’ unprecedented run of success.
And the McMinn County senior defender will now take her talents to the NCAA Division II level, as she signed to continue her education and soccer career at Tusculum University during a ceremony earlier in April at McMinn County High School.
And Rollo intends to continue her intense style of play at the college level.
“I am about stopping goals and not letting anyone score, and just working as a team and everything,” said Rollo in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I’m going to work hard as I can to get a starting spot as a freshman and just see where it goes.”
Rollo had several offers from colleges within Tennessee and surrounding states, but her visit to Tusculum’s campus in Greeneville made her feel especially at home out of all her options.
“As soon as I went there I knew I was going to play there. I loved the campus,” said Rollo, who intends to major in business and marketing. “It was small but not too small. And I loved the team, they were very like a family together, I could already tell.”
Rollo’s presence as a senior leader on McMinn’s defense made Arielle Halsall’s first year as head coach quite a bit easier, as it ended with the Lady Tribe’s fifth straight District 5-AAA championship.
“I am very happy to see Kyndal is continuing her soccer career at Tusculum,” Halsall said. “She was a leader and voice for our back line this season. Kyndal lead our team in defensive tackles and was able to create some attack for us as well. Her defensive play and experience helped us to stop many attacking opportunities this year and she was vital to our successes this season. She will make a great addition to Tusculum.”
And before her senior year, Rollo was instrumental in the Lady Cherokees’ two straight TSSAA state tournament appearances.
“She provided some toughness and helped keep the ball out of the net,” said former McMinn head coach Jordan Jacob, who was at the helm for the state runs. “One of her biggest (skills) is just the intensity that she played with, always wanting to win the ball, and just playing with a lot of emotion and intensity that helped the team keep the level high and provided energy for everybody.”
Rollo is looking ahead to the college phase of her soccer career, but will not forget the run of success she had as a Lady Cherokee, which also included four straight district championships and two Region 3-AAA titles.
“It’s kind of sad (leaving McMinn), but I know I’ll have a long path ahead of me at Tusculum,” Rollo said.
