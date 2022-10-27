McMinn County and Meigs County each had one team advance past the first round in the League division of the Sequoyah Youth Conference playoffs on Saturday.
The McMinn Cutters, seeded third, held off a challenge from sixth-seeded Loudon 16-12 at Cherokee Stadium. The Meigs Super Crickets, as the No. 3 seed, defeated six seed Madisonville 32-20 at Jewell Field.
Two other McMinn teams had their seasons end with first-round losses in League play, with its Crickets falling 20-0 to Loudon and its Hoppers falling short 12-8 against Vonore.
McMinn Central, with all four of its teams in the Classic division, had its Hoppers and Cutters moving past the first round and its Super Crickets and Crickets finished after losses. Central’s Hoppers defeated Madisonville 40-0 and its Cutters beat Madisonville 20-6, both at Madisonville’s field. The Central Super Crickets fell 42-34 to Tellico and its Crickets lost 44-30 to Vonore.
After first-round byes, McMinn’s Super Crickets and Meigs’ Crickets in League play and Meigs’ Cutters in Classic play are in action for the second round Saturday.
Second-round games will take place at Lenoir City High School, Bradley Central High School and McMinn Central High School.
Games involving area teams at Lenoir City are:
• 9 a.m. – No. 3 Meigs vs. No. 2 McMinn, Super Crickets (League)
• 11:30 a.m. – No. 3 Loudon vs. No. 2 Meigs, Crickets (League)
Games involving area teams at Bradley are:
• 2 p.m. – No. 3 McMinn vs. No. 2 Bradley, Cutters (League)
Games involving area teams at Central are:
• 3 p.m. – No. 3 Central vs. No. 2 Polk, Hoppers (Classic)
• 4:15 p.m. – No. 3 Central vs. No. 2 Meigs, Cutters (Classic)
Coaches from the McMinn, Central and Meigs youth programs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
Reports and photos can be emailed to sports@dailypostathenian.com. The deadline for those is 5 p.m. Wednesday every week.
Reports turned in from the first round of the playoffs are as follows:
League Cutters – No. 3 McMinn 16, No. 6 Loudon 12: Parker McDonald ran for 75 yards and both of the Cherokees’ touchdowns on five carries in their victory.
Rylan Killebrew ran nine times for 115 yards and was 2-3 passing for 17 yards. Major Harrison had one carry for three yards and one catch for 10 yards and had a critical two-point conversion.
Porter Grueber added 29 rushing yards on eight carries, and Levi Roach had one carry and one catch for seven yards.
On defense, Harrison produced a tackle for a safety and recovered a fumble to go with his two solo and two assisted tackles. Wyatt Graves also intercepted a pass to go with his two solo tackles, and McDonald sacked the quarterback once to go with three other solo tackles.
Killebrew led in tackles with five solo and one assisted, and Grueber picked up three solo tackles.
Bryce Cagle, Noah Dake and Lee Parris all had two solo tackles, with Cagle also assisting on three tackles and Parris on one.
Felix Robles and Kade Shuft both had one solo tackle, with Shuft also assisting on one. Mason Greene, Jasiah Jackson and Maddox Melton each picked up one assisted tackle.
Full first-round playoff results in the League division are as follows:
Super Crickets
No. 3 Meigs 32, No. 6 Madisonville 20
No. 4 Loudon 14, No. 5 Lenoir City 6
Crickets
No. 3 Loudon 20, No. 6 McMinn 0
No. 4 Sweetwater 14, No. 5 Lenoir City 0
Hoppers
No. 3 Vonore 12, No. 6 McMinn 8
No. 4 Lenoir City 14, No. 5 Sweetwater 6
Cutters
No. 3 McMinn 16, No. 6 Loudon 12
No. 4 Sweetwater 28, No. 5 Lenoir City 0
Full first-round playoff results in the Classic division are as follows:
Super Crickets
No. 3 Dayton 38, No. 6 Vonore 18
No. 5 Tellico 42, No. 4 Central 34
Crickets
No. 6 Polk 6, No. 3 Madisonville 0
No. 5 Vonore 44, No. 4 Central 30
Hoppers
No. 3 Central 40, No. 6 Madisonville 0
No. 4 Dayton 18, No. 5 Meigs 0
Cutters
No. 3 Central 20, No. 6 Madisonville 6
No. 4 Polk 42, No. 5 Tellico 0
