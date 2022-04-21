CLEVELAND — The McMinn County tennis teams posted a pair of wins against Bradley Central on Tuesday at Tinsley Park. McMinn’s girls defeated the defending district champions 7-2, and the boys won 9-0.
Singles winners for the girls were Kylee Hockman 8-3, Elena Kurowski 8-0, Reagan Goforth 8-0 and Aubrey Gonzalez 8-5. McMinn’s girls also swept doubles, with Hockman and Kurowski winning 8-6, Goforth and A.K. Newman 8-6 and Gonzalez and Katie Elliott 9-7.
For the boys, singles winners were Tucker Monroe 8-1, Ethan Jones 8-0, Luke Ramey 8-1, Charles Brown 8-3, John Peacock 8-4 and Keylon Plemons 8-4. In doubles, Ramey and Jones won 9-7 (7-3 tiebreaker), Monroe and Brown 8-1 and Peacock and Plemons 8-4.
McMinn is back in action Thursday at Rhea County.
