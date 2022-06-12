KNOXVILLE — Days before being hired as Tennessee’s new head baseball coach in 2017, Tony Vitello was an assistant for an Arkansas team that he believed had the potential to not only reach the College World Series, but win it.
Instead, the Razorbacks lost back-to-back games to Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional final to have their hopes cut short.
Tennessee produced one of the most dominant regular seasons in college baseball history, won the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1995 and received the No. 1 national seed for the first time in program history this season, but through it all, Vitello remembered how his final season at Arkansas played out.
He knew not to take anything for granted, regardless of how talented Tennessee was, and he was right. The Vols suffered a 7-3 loss to Notre Dame on Sunday in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional that put a premature end to a historic season.
“It’s the way that it goes,” Vitello said. “... I’m searching for the right way to say it to not offend anybody, but I’ve had people that played baseball (tell me), “Can’t wait to see you in Omaha,” (or), “Made reservations in Omaha.” This is not easy. Ask Notre Dame. They came up short last year (against Mississippi State). This year, they did not. I’m sure it drove them like crazy.
“... I would like to make it automatic. I’d like to be able to recruit that well. I certainly can’t coach that well. Ask any team in the country that gets there or has ever played there or has ever come up short. It is not automatic.”
Tennessee (57-9) is the third straight No. 1 seed to miss out on the College World Series (UCLA in 2019 and Arkansas in 2021), and it is aware its season will be viewed as a failure.
The Vols acknowledged their own national-championship aspirations as they checked off boxes along the way, but as their season came to a close, Vitello made sure to put their accomplishments into focus.
“I think what needs to stick with our guys once time passes — which they say time heals all wounds, I don’t know who they are because sometimes those take a long time — is (a program record) 57 (wins this season). That’s a lot.
“A team with a bunch of good kids, a couple maniacs out there. (They were) accused of (tampering with) bats. I’ve never seen a team accused of doctoring a ball (but they were). Accused of doing the Astros and banging on the bench. A lot of that stuff was just because of how dynamic they were as a group and what they accomplished. They did some extraordinary things.”
Vitello’s message to the media was similar to the one he offered to his team in right field after Tennessee squandered a two-run lead in the late innings by giving up a combined three runs in the seventh and eighth.
“He just told us that the season was absolutely amazing and we should never forget or feel bad about how far we’ve come and he said that we’ve put him in a really good position to keep this dynasty going,” graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius said. “You can see that there’s so much emotion within that group of guys because everyone loves everyone, everyone is such a good guy and then you have him, and he’s the most passionate one of the bunch. You want to go to war with him and every single person around you. It’s just a fantastic team and an absolutely unforgettable one.”
While Tennessee may have missed an opportunity to win its first national championship — and there is no guarantee another one quite as good presents itself — it does appear the program is in position to have sustained success.
The 2022 MLB Draft could potentially force the Vols to rebuild the entire lineup, but freshmen Blake Burke and Christian Moore, redshirt freshman Jared Dickey and sophomore Kyle Booker highlight a returning group that was forced to share at-bats because of their depth. They have also already received a commitment from one of the top ranked players in the transfer portal in Kansas shortstop Maui Ahuna.
Tennessee also returns the core of its pitching staff in freshman right-handers Chase Burns and Drew Beam and SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander.
“It was an unbelievable season and it’s a tough one to end,” Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh said. “But it’s just one of those things where I’m excited to see where those guys go next year and what’s next for all of them.”
