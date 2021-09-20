Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams picked up Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) wins at home Saturday over St. Andrews.
The men's team won 1-0, with Bradley Jenkins scoring the winning goal for the Bulldogs (3-5-1, 2-2 AAC) in the 78th minute off a Cian Gantley assist. TWU built a 16-9 overall shot advantage, 6-4 on goal, and had an 8-5 edge on corner kicks.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) cruised to a 7-0 win in the women's game. TWU led 3-0 at halftime. Jil De Waal and Rachel Dudley scored twice each, and Krista Eik Hardardottir, Natalie Feaster and Alex Green one goal each. Cristina Escrig and Lauryn Smith had two assists each, with Kayla Arsenault, De Waal, Dudley and Mackenzie Gillis all assisting once each. Wesleyan out-shot St. Andrews 26-3 overall and 12-1 on goal, with a 10-3 advantage on corner kicks.
Both TWU soccer teams remain home for another pair of AAC games against Point on Wednesday. The women kick off at 1:30 p.m. and the men at 4.
