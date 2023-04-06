A bounce-back outing for McMinn County boys’ tennis came down to the final match.
The Cherokees’ No. 6 singles player Rylan Adams won his match 8-4, securing McMinn a 5-4 win over Walker Valley on Thursday at home.
“Rylan Adams, our No. 6 player, pulled out a big win,” said McMinn head coach Lynn Monroe, whose boys’ team bounced back from a defeat against Bradley Central.
McMinn trailed 2-1 after doubles, with the team of Tucker Monroe and Josh Rouse providing the Tribe’s lone doubles point. But Monroe, back from illness, won his singles match 8-5, and Ethan Jones won 8-3 and Luke Ramey 8-1 to put Adams in position to clinch the team win.
The McMinn girls’ team won 6-3, taking two of the three doubles matches to start Thursday. Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman rallied for an 8-6 win over Walker Valley’s Ensley and Caileigh Collins, and Aubrey Gonzalez and Katie Elliott won their doubles match 8-2.
In singles, Hockman won 8-0, Reagan Goforth 8-0, A.K. Newman 8-6 and Elliott 8-5.
Kurowski was matched at No. 1 against Ensley Collins, a transfer from Baylor who reached the Division II-AA state semifinals in girls’ singles last year, and fell 8-1.
Weather permitting, McMinn continued Friday in Murfreesboro against Cookeville and Murfreesboro Central Magnet. Both tennis teams are back home 4 p.m. Tuesday against Rhea County.
