Facing a 1-2 count, Will Grimmett saw just the pitch he wanted coming his way and unleashed his bat on it with everything he had.
The ball sailed high and long over the dead center of the field, cleared the high part of the outfield fence, and sent his teammates running out of the dugout in celebration.
Grimmett’s walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Cherokees to a 6-5 victory over Soddy-Daisy on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
“I saw a fastball and I swung as hard as I could,” Grimmett said about his winning round tripper. “That’s about it.”
And to think that Grimmett was originally supposed to bunt, after Sam Goodin had reached base by drawing a lead-off walk. Grimmett had whiffed on both of his bunt attempts, and with two strikes against him, that changed his approach.
“We were going to bunt, and hopefully we could play the game and get him over and get him in,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “Just playing the game. For the first time not being able to get a bunt down, it worked out for us better than anything that I had planned. But that just goes to show that you keep battling and keep battling and hopefully good things will happen.”
Needless to say, Grimmett adjusted the best way possible after those two strikes.
“Coach says choke up, and I choked up,” Grimmett said. “I didn’t let anything close, and I just hit it with all my might.”
The win finished off the first District 5-AAA series sweep of the season for McMinn (5-4, 4-2 District 5-AAA). The Cherokees’ victory Monday at Soddy-Daisy High School was about as dramatic as Tuesday’s home win, with the Tribe winning 3-2 in 10 innings.
“It seems like every Monday and Tuesday is this way,” Ray said. “We’re playing good competition, teams that know how to play the game, and our pitching staff is obviously keeping us in every game and giving us a chance to win. And we’re just doing enough offensively to win some games. Obviously we’re not satisfied with that, and hopefully we can figure out how to be a little more productive.”
With his homer, Grimmett also became the winning pitcher, entering in the top of the sixth inning with one out and a Trojan runner on third base in relief of starter Hayden Frank. Soddy-Daisy scored that runner on a fielder’s choice to go up 4-2, but Grimmett struck out the final two batters to avert further damage.
Frank and Andrew Ronne led off the bottom of the sixth for McMinn with consecutive singles, and Mason Roderick sacrifice bunted the tying runners over. A Jace Hyde groundout to the second baseman sent home one run, and a fielding error by the third baseman on Andrew Beavers’ grounder sent home the run to knot at 4-4.
Grimmett walked two of the first three batters in the top of the seventh, and an intentional walk with one out loaded the bases. Noah Ferguson singled to send home one runner for Soddy-Daisy, but the Cherokees held the Trojans’ new lead to 5-4 with a strikeout and a groundout – setting the stage for Grimmett’s walk-off heroics.
“I had a real good defense there,” Grimmett said. “I let them hit it, they blocked it up, got outs when they needed it, and they helped me out a lot.”
The game was scoreless for the first three innings, and the Trojans scored the game’s first run in the top of the fourth on a Ferguson RBI double. But McMinn answered in the bottom of the fourth, which Frank led off with a double to the left field wall. Ronne followed with a bunt for a single, and an Soddy-Daisy error on Hyde’s bunt two batters later sent Frank and Ronne across for a 2-1 McMinn lead.
Frank struck out all three batters in the fifth, but his sixth inning started with a walk and two singles, with a passed ball in between that scored a tying run for Soddy-Daisy. Ferguson struck again with an RBI double that gave the Trojans back the lead, 3-2, before Grimmett came to the mound.
Frank finished his 5 1/3-inning start with seven strikeouts against six hits, two walks and four earned runs.
“I think what we take away form tonight, what we take away from any game, eliminate freebies to the other team, one-out walks, two-out walks, stuff like that,” Ray said. “I feel like when we work ahead of hitters, we’re going to be really good. And Will came in and he did his job.”
The Cherokees return to action 6 p.m. Thursday back at home against Sweetwater in a non-district game.
It was the Cherokees’ first District 5-AAA road win this season. A Will Harris RBI single sent Gavin Peterson across the plate for a run in the top of the first for McMinn. Peterson had led off with a single and stolen second to get in position to score.
Soddy-Daisy scored a tying run in the sixth with the help of two Tribe errors. Both teams went out in order in the seventh inning, but they exchanged runs in the eighth. McMinn scored its eighth-inning run when Harris drew a lead-off walk and stole second, the Ollie Akens drive him home with an RBI single. The Trojans answered in the bottom of the eighth with two singles leading to the tying run.
The game was a pitchers’ duel, with McMinn’s Andrew Ronne striking out 10 against five walks, two hits and one unearned run in his 5 2/3-inning start. Akens (W) pitched the last 4 1/3 innings picking up five more strikeouts against no walks, two hits and one earned run.
Soddy-Daisy’s Landon Maynor pitched the first seven innings and racked up 11 strikeouts against four McMinn hits and four walks.
Peterson hit 2-4, and Sam Goodin, Harris, Akens, Beavers and Mason Roderick all got a hit each.
