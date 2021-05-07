McMinn Central dropped a 2-0 decision to visiting Polk County on Senior Night on Thursday. After not getting a lot of scoring chances in the first half, the Chargers had several scoring opportunities in the second half. Central could not capitalize on those chances.
Central Coach Travis Tuggle said his team was a step slow at times and at others simply missed makable shots.
“We lacked energy,” Tuggle said. “We didn’t win many battles in the middle. We were late getting to balls. We had more chances in the second half, but couldn’t put them away.”
Central (2-8) will travel to Sequoyah on Monday for the first round of the District 7-AA Tournament.
Before the game, Central recognized seniors Athan Guffey and Tyler Conley and their parents for Senior Night.
The Wildcats then scored about 11 minutes in on a low shot to the far post to make it 1-0.
The next few minutes saw a flurry of scoring chances, mostly by Polk, but nobody could score.
Polk almost added a goal about 30 minutes into the game when a runner got loose near the far post off a free kick, but the shot went high.
Gill made five saves in the first half for Central.
The Chargers outshot the Wildcats 8-5 in the second half, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Central almost scored early in the second half, but a point-blank shot went over the bar and the Central player pounded his fist into the ground in frustration.
A few minutes later, about 20 minutes into the second half, Central fired a hard shot that was tipped away by the Polk goalie. A Charger was there for the rebound, but the goalie made the save.
A few minutes later, the Chargers had a golden opportunity to score when Whyatt Jaimes was brought down in the box and Central was awarded a penalty.
The shot, however, was parried away by Polk’s keeper and the score remained 1-0.
Shortly after the missed penalty, with about eight minutes left to play, Polk put the game away with another goal to go up 2-0.
Unofficially, Central fired off 13 shots compared to 11 for Polk. Gill made eight saves.
