ACMS tops Ocoee
Athens City Middle School's Mackenzie Howard (11) battles to keep control of the ball during the Lady Cougars' 3-2 win over Ocoee on Monday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. Howard scored ACMS' first two goals and also drew a foul in Ocoee's penalty box that set up Kylie Winder for the game-winning penalty kick. ACMS (3-1) also defeated Rhea County 4-1 on Thursday, with Winder scoring all four of the Lady Cougars' goals in that game.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

