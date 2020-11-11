Dobyns-Bennett can be expected to bring all sorts of different offensive formations and be effective out of all of them.
That is the kind of challenge that awaits McMinn County (10-1) in its second-round TSSAA Class 6A playoff game at 7 p.m. on Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in Kingsport.
“They’ll have everybody, all 11, packed in tight, or they’ll spread all 11 out,” said Cherokees head coach Bo Cagle. “They’ll go empty, they’ll go three backs in the backfield, tight end sets. They’ll give you about anything you can think of, and they will run and throw out of all of them. So you’ve just got to be ready for everything.”
Dobyns-Bennett (9-2), which finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in the final Associated Press state rankings, has averaged 36.7 points per game this season. The Indians survived a shootout last week, holding off Cleveland 42-35.
In that game, Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson threw for 171 yards and three touchdowns all to different receivers. Whitson completed passes to seven different receivers in all and also ran for a touchdown.
“He spreads it around and does a good job moving around in the pocket,” Cagle said. “And he can run the ball, too, so he’s obviously a dual-threat guy that you’ve got to be able to cover on the back end. You’ve got to keep him hemmed up with our defensive line, and we’ve got to get him on the ground fast. Because if you don’t, he’ll find somebody open.”
The Region 1-6A champions’ running back combination of Tyler Tesnear and Phillip Armitage could also test McMinn’s defense. Tesnear ran for 171 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries against Cleveland, and Armitage 111 yards and a score on nine totes.
“They’ve got a good offensive line, they’ve got good running backs, got good receivers, and their quarterback is special, too,” Cagle said. “It’ll be a challenge for us, which you expect this time of year. There’s not many teams playing left, so everybody’s going to be pretty good.”
It’s an offense that Cagle wants to keep sidelined as much as possible.
“I don’t think they stretch it as vertical as Cleveland does, but they’re more methodical,” Cagle said. “I think their running backs are really tough. I think their offensive line blocks well. They can grind you out and they can big-play you, too, so it’s going to be one of the better offenses we’ve played this year.”
However, Dobyns-Bennett’s 4-4 defense may make maintaining drives on the ground a challenge for the Cherokees.
“They like to stay in that, but they move their guys around a bunch up front and try to get you out of position and miss blocks, which makes it very difficult,” Cagle said. “We were just doing that today with our scout team, and we missed a lot of blocks, so we’ve got to get better at that and get better at what we’re doing and what we’re seeing. It’s going to be one of the tougher challenges for our offense to be able to run the ball. But we’ve got to establish some type of run to be able to control the clock and keep their offense off the field.”
In fact, the Indians’ defensive front reminds Cagle of the team that has handed the Cherokees their only loss of the season.
“They’re a lot like Maryville, I’d say. Just solid up front,” Cagle said. “They’re all big, they’re not standing out because they all look the same. They’re all 6-foot or 6-foot-2, 250 or 260 across the front. Linebackers are 6 feet tall, about 210 or 215 pounds. They all look like football players, and they’re tough, they’re rugged, and they’ll be hard to move around. So we’ll have to scheme them up and dial them up to make good plays.”
If the Cherokees can chew up clock with long drives and finish them with touchdowns, Cagle likes their chances to advance to the quarterfinal round.
“Ball control will be our game. If we can do that, we have an opportunity to win,” Cagle said. “We can’t give up big plays on defense. Make them drive the length of the field to score on us, and if they do, tip your cap. But our deal is we’ve got to limit their possessions, hold on to the ball, we can’t turn it over. And just milk that clock, keep it close until the end and try to win it at the end.”
