McMinn County is not taking anything for granted this week with its return to Region 4-5A play.
The Cherokees are on an inside track toward a region championship, and they aim to stay there when Howard visits for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
“It’s a region game, it holds all the marbles for everything,” said Tribe head coach Bo Cagle. “It’s the most important game we’ve played up to this point. The kids are excited about it, it’s at home, there’s a lot of good things that can happen Friday with our attitude. So we’ve got to come out and try to do the best we can do. We can’t control Howard at all. So we’ll see what they bring to the table, but it’s going to be a challenge, especially up front.”
The Cherokees (2-2, 1-0 Region 4-5A) are still breaking in three new starters on their offensive line, without much experienced depth behind, and that line will be matched up against the strength of the Hustlin’ Tigers, a veteran defensive line.
“They’re big and fast and get after you,” Cagle said. “And it may be the best defensive line we’ve seen all year up to this point. It may be the best one we’ve seen all year. And if we’re good enough to get into the playoffs, it’s going to be a good one.”
And when Howard (1-3, 0-0) is on offense, Cagle is wary of the Tigers’ athleticism all across the board, which can lead to big plays, especially when things break down as they did several times in the Cherokees’ loss at Bradley Central.
“I think we did a decent job of playing football plays, but it’s when things break down and they make big plays,” Cagle said. “And that’s what happens when we see big plays and when we give up big plays, it’s where we break something down, and we’ve just got to keep from doing that. Make teams drive. Last week we lost a game because of big plays. I think we win that game if we can just hang in there and make Bradley drive it 12 or 13 plays to score.
“Obviously that was our goal against Rhea County and we did that. The next week we did not, we gave up big plays, so that is our goal defensively. Make them drive to score and do that, and we’ll have a chance, I believe.”
Howard, which begins region play against the Cherokees, got its lone win in Week 3 at The King’s Academy – against the same team that defeated Meigs County in Week 2.
A win Friday virtually locks up a playoff berth for McMinn and keeps it on track to vie for the region title. To Cagle, any success Friday will depend on how the Cherokees can match up with Howard’s defensive front.
“It’s week-to-week. It’s something for each team, and it’s how you match up,” Cagle said. “A lot of times, your match-ups are better. It’s like McMinn Central, they haven’t lost another game, right? We just matched up with them where we were good and they weren’t. And those things happen that way. And in a game-time situation, if you can’t catch match up in certain areas, it’s not going to be good, so you just have to wait and see what you do to match up with them.”
