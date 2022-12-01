Reschedule date set for Central at McMinn hoops From staff reports Dec 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McMinn Central at McMinn County basketball games that were postponed from November have been rescheduled for Jan. 23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcminn County Basketball Game Mcminn Central Basketball Reschedule Hoop November Date Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now DPA announces 2022 All-Area Football Team COLUMN: Good riddance to Black & Blue Athens animal shelter to be renamed for Wallace after move Police reports for Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022 Black & Blue football rivalry going dormant as McMinn County, McMinn Central release 2023 schedules Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
