ENGLEWOOD – Head coach Daniel Curtis was waiting for the Chargers’ offense to catch up with its defense during their four-game losing streak to start the season.
It was the defense helping the offense along for McMinn Central’s boys against Cumberland County, as the Chargers forced eight turnovers during a 19-0 second-quarter run to take control and coast to their first win of the season, 64-49 on Tuesday in The Roundhouse.
“It’s a money off your back, huh?” Curtis said. “It feels good, and I thought we played really well. The 1-3-1 (zone) really changed the game for us. We put the big lineup in and we had a lot of length in that.”
Central (1-4) trailed its Class 3A opponent 12-11 heading into the second quarter and was down 15-13 early in that period before a Raymond McCarty putback, Gabe Masingale free throw and back-to-back buckets from Novice Cox and Brayden Bystry sparked the Chargers’ game-turning run.
Bystry also knocked down a 3-pointer, Masingale crashed the boards for a putback and three-point play, and McCarty swiped three of Central’s five steals during that burst, and the Chargers raced often in transition to a 32-15 halftime lead.
“That boosted us. We had a lot in transition in the second quarter and that pushed us out,” Curtis said. “Our length bothered them, and if we can keep doing that, it’ll be nice. But they’re going to prepare for that, and it’ll be different, but we’ve got to execute offensively.”
Central had its largest lead, 52-27, in the third quarter and was ahead 56-32 entering the fourth. Cumberland (1-6), which had beaten the Chargers at its place in November, scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter and got as close as 13 points in the final minute.
“I’m very pleased with our defense, and as far as our offensive output, the way that’s been going, we scored 37 last game (at CAK) and we score 64 this game, so a lot better offensively,” Curtis said. “We’re still sloppy at times and still got to get it together, but it’s coming along.”
Masingale finished with 17 points to lead Central, and Isaiah Edmonds chipped in 14 and Will Cooper 12.
LADY JETS 62, CHARGERETTES 57: A 40-21 deficit early in the third quarter for Central’s girls proved too much to overcome, as much as they rallied the rest of the game.
The Chargerettes (3-4) shot 7-23 from the floor and committed seven of their 13 turnovers in the first half, trailing 15-10 after one quarter and surrendering a 23-11 second quarter to the Lady Jets. Cumberland post Jalynn Baldwin scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half, mostly in the paint, and the Lady Jets also sank five 3-pointers before the break.
“We play scared, and I don’t know why,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “I don’t know what the deal is with that, but we play scared. So we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing and maybe they’ll start listening.”
Central has lost four of its last five games, which included getting swept by Cumberland (5-2). The Chargerettes lost on the road to the Lady Jets in November.
“It’s, as they say, the same old tune. Until they start listening to their coaches, they’re not going to be very good,” Morgan said. “And then I called a quick timeout to start the second half, and we were 30 seconds in with our first possession, I called timeout and I said we didn’t do what we talked about. We didn’t do what we talked about. You’ve got to listen to your coaches.
“And then after that they started listening a little bit and playing defense like we’re capable of playing. And we’ve got good teams on our schedule and we just have to understand that if we don’t play every possession and take care of the basketball, we’re not going to win many.”
Central trailed 38-21 at halftime and gave up an early two in the second half, but then responded with a 15-4 run the rest of the third quarter. The Chargerettes swiped six steals, and sophomore McCary Beaty scored eight of her 12 points in the period, and Central got as close as six points before heading into the fourth quarter down 44-36.
The Chargerettes were within 47-41 before the Lady Jets engineered another 8-2 run, sparked by a two and a three from Emery Baragona. Central trailed 55-43 with just over three minutes left but had one more comeback attempt left.
Two Reagan Baker free throws, a Karina Bystry 3-pointer and Molly Masingale steal-and-score made for a 7-0 Chargerette run that closed their deficit to 55-50 with two minutes left. Central got within five points two more times, and Masingale drained a three with three seconds left to pull the Chargerettes as close as they had been since the first quarter, 61-57.
But Cumberland made five of its last seven free throw attempts, just enough to hold off Central.
“Maybe they’ll finally realize they’ve got to listen to the coaching and guard somebody and play like we did the second half,” Morgan said. “It was a good second half for us.”
Central now turns its attention to District 3-2A play, which it begins Friday in The Roundhouse against Tellico Plains. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
