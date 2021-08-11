Football gets one step closer on Friday as two local teams take part in the jamboree at Loudon.
Meigs County and McMinn Central will both play in the jamboree. The Tigers will start off the high school portion of the jamboree around 6:30 p.m. against Lenoir City and the Chargers are scheduled to face Copper Basin.
Tickets will be $7 at the gate at Loudon. Tickets can also be purchased at the schools during the week for $5. At Central, ticket buyers should go to the front office while tickets at Meigs can be obtained at the football fieldhouse.
Different coaches and teams approach the jamboree different ways, much of it depending where they are as a program. For new Central Coach Matt Moody, it’s another opportunity to make sure his players know their roles in new offensive and defensive systems.
“It’s a chance to get out there and just play football,” Moody said. “We want to make sure everyone knows where they are supposed to be and it’s just another chance to compete.”
Central changed both their offensive and defensive philosophies with the hire of Moody. Offensively, they will line up mostly in the shotgun and spread the ball around.
“We have no egos on this team,” Moody said. “Everyone knows their role and wants others around them to succeed.”
Defensively, the philosophy has already changed even after Moody took over. The Chargers started the preseason with a three-man front, but have since changed to using four defensive linemen.
“We started with a three front, wanting to get guys in there that could slant and run to the ball,” Moody said. “We played Livingston and they pounded the ball on us pretty good. The guys didn’t do anything wrong, we were just a little too light up front. So we moved some guys around to get a little bigger and use four linemen now. It’s different, but the guys are getting used to it.”
The offense and defense will get another chance to practice this Friday before the season starts on Aug. 20 when Central will host McMinn County.
Meigs, coming off a 14-1 season with their only loss being suffered in the state title game, will also start the season on Aug. 20 with a visit to Sweetwater.
The Tigers are in a different situation as they mostly know who is going to start the season, but they continue to look for depth.
“We want to take another look at some young guys,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “But the main thing we want to do is to avoid injuries.”
