The No. 5-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team cruised to a series sweep of AAC opponent Milligan with a 13-2 seven-inning win Friday and victories in Saturday's doubleheader of 21-1 in seven and 11-6 at Athens Insurance Stadium.
In Friday's opener, Parker Stinnett (3-3 with a triple) and Cayle Webster (2-2 with one home run) notched four RBIs each. Livan Reinoso launched a homer as well, and Robert Gonzalez (nine strikeouts) pitched for the win.
Saturday's first game had Reinoso recording 10 RBIs off three home runs, including a grand slam. Through Saturday's twin bill, the Bulldogs (20-1, 9-0 AAC) hit nine homers, with bombs also coming from Dan Sayre (two), Carson Ford, Zach Hogueisson, Stinnett and Jermayne Ward. Kobe Foster struck out 12 in his early-game win, and Kyle Bloor got the win in the second game.
The Bulldogs continue with a doubleheader at noon Tuesday at home against Bryan College. Wesleyan then travels to Kentucky Christian for an AAC series Friday and Saturday.
