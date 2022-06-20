University of Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler (21) is run out of bounds by Penn State defenders Rob Holmberg (80) and Tyoka Jackson (97) during first half action of the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 1, 1994. Shuler is scheduled to speak at McMinn Central High School on Saturday, Aug. 13. Tickets are on sale now.
ENGLEWOOD - A lot of current high school football players have very little knowledge of how good a player former Vol Heath Shuler was.
But they are about to find out as he will be speaking at an event in the McMinn Central cafeteria on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to about 11 a.m. Tickets are $40 for the general public and sponsorship packages are available for $350, which includes a private meet and greet in the school auditorium before the presentation.
Farmhouse Restaurant will serve biscuits and gravy before the presentation.
Those who are interested in purchasing either tickets or sponsorship packages can search for McMinn Central football on Twitter and scan the QR code on the ad about the event. They can also contact Central Head Coach Matt Moody on social media or e-mail him at matthew.moody11@gmail.com
The idea for the event has come about in the last month. Central graduate Todd Watson had some connections and was able to see if Shuler was willing to come to Central for an event.
“Heath was all for it,” Moody said. “He wants to do something for the community.”
Of course, today’s players were born in the early or mid 2000s, so they may ask themselves “Shuler who?”
“I asked our players about him and nobody really knew much about him,” Moody said.
Shuler played at UT from 1991-1993, coming in second for the Heisman Trophy in 1993. He threw for over 4,000 yards with 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his Tennessee career.
In 1994, Shuler was a first round draft pick for the Washington Redskins (now Commanders). He had an up and down NFL career, however, and after a stint with the Saints and a pre-season stay with the Raiders, ended up retiring due to a foot injury after five years.
Shuler then became involved in real estate and was a North Carolina congressman as he grew up in Bryson City, North Carolina. According to Moody, however, Shuler plans to move back to the Knoxville area as his son, Navy, has transferred to UT from Appalachian State.
For those who are old enough to remember Shuler’s playing days in Knoxville, it's a chance to hear, and possibly meet, one of the best quarterbacks in Tennessee history.
“It’s exciting for me,” Moody said. “I was about seven or so when he was up there. He was the first UT player I remember. His was the first jersey I wore. So I’m really excited about it.”
