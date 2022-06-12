KNOXVILLE — A teary eyed Redmond Walsh stood in right field and soaked in his final moments wearing a Tennessee jersey.
The Alcoa alum knew Sunday would be his last game inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but he — along with the rest of the college baseball world — believed there would be more baseball to play.
Instead, the left-hander’s scoreless ninth inning — one of many in his illustrious career — proved to be his last.
No. 1 Tennessee imploded in the late innings, surrendering three runs in the seventh and eighth innings en route to a 7-3 loss to Notre Dame in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional that put a disappointing end to a historic season.
“I’d give up every save just to have one more game with them or one more practice with them, just to have another day where we can go out and be a team, knowing that baseball is in front of us,” said Walsh, who finished his career with 23 saves to tie Tennessee legend Todd Helton’s program record.
Tennessee (57-9) appeared to be cruising to back-to-back College World Series appearances for the first time in program history as it entered the seventh.
Freshman right-hander Chase Burns was in the middle of his best start of the season, limiting Notre Dame to one run on two hits over 6 1/3 innings before everything went sour in his final four at-bats.
Notre Dame first baseman Carter Putz tagged a one-out double to left-center — the first hard-hit ball the Fighting Irish registered to that point — to get the rally started.
Burns bounced back and got Jack Zyska, who was 8-for-13 with five RBIs over the weekend, to pop out to third, but could not get out of the inning after that.
Notre Dame catcher David LaManna, who had one home run in his first 139 at-bats of the season, clubbed a game-tying two-run home run with a tailing line drive into the Tennessee bullpen in right.
Notre Dame third baseman Jack Brannigan pulled the second pitch he saw from Burns in the ensuing at-bat just wide of the left-field foul pole but did not miss the next offering, putting it on the porches in left-center to give the Fighting Irish (40-15) a 4-3 lead.
“(We kept Burns in because) he had gotten their best hitter out,” Vitello said. “Jack (Zyska) is a special kid. You can see that. He’s pretty annoying if you’re on the other side, but he’s that for a reason. Chase gets him out, so now we’re one out away. I’ve been at a couple of other fields, too, where it has that quirky — and LaManna certainly squared it up — angle down the right-field corner. If it goes, it goes.
“After seeing that foul-home run against Brannigan, maybe making the pitching change in the middle of that at-bat would have been wise, but I think Chase wanted the ball. He certainly took ownership of the game.”
The one-run deficit led to the pressure of being the nation’s unquestioned No. 1 team weighing down Tennessee for the first time all season.
The Vols went down in order in the bottom of the seventh and then a throwing error from typically reliable senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb gave Notre Dame two on with one out in the top of the eighth.
The mistake came back to bite Tennessee.
Jared Miller laid down a successful sacrifice bunt, an option that would not have been available had Lipscomb recorded the second out, and Putz followed with a two-run double. Zyska extended Notre Dame’s lead to 7-3 with a RBI single that all but punched the Fighting Irish’s ticket to the College World Series for the first time since 2002.
“I think we got stunned a couple of times (throughout the weekend),” Vitello said. “That’s nothing new, in my opinion, and when that happened, maybe some things showed up that you saw that weren’t crisp. But overall, I thought our guys had good vibes all weekend long for a majority of the time, and we played a really good opponent. You kind of just knew today was going to come down to the ninth. I think with my interference, it started earlier than that, but you knew it was going to kind of come down to the end there.”
“We talk a lot about the last hour on Sunday, whether it’s practice, or really it’s usually the last three innings of the game,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett added. “I looked at that clock, and when LaManna hit that ball, it was 3:06 (p.m.). That last hour, I just can’t express how tough they are in the last hour of these games.”
In its last chance to salvage its season, Tennessee did not put up a fight.
Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega grounded out to third before freshman Christian Moore drew a pinch-hit walk. Graduate catcher Evan Russell, in the final at-bat of his career, grounded into a double play to end it.
Moore and junior shortstop Cortland Lawson both sat on the ground with their heads in their hands as Notre Dame dogpiled in front of them. The rest of Tennessee’s dugout somberly watched as the realization that a season with national-championship aspirations had come to an abrupt end dawned upon it.
“This group of guys that was one of my favorites of all-time,” graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius said. “That’s the hardest thing to give up. It’s really hard to believe it’s over.”
