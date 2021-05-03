LOUDON — Pitching gave McMinn County all the time it needed to find some runs, ensure the win and end its skid.
Ryan Guthrie, Carson Clark and Andrew Ronne combined to give up just two hits, and the Cherokees rode away Friday from Loudon High School with a 4-1 win over the Redskins.
The three pitchers combined for eight strikeouts against just one walk. Guthrie got the win in his four-inning start, Clark threw two innings and Ronne closed out the seventh.
“All year our guys on the mound have given us great opportunities to win, and it continued tonight from Ryan Guthrie, who’s been a solid guy for us for four years,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “And Carson Black came in and did his job.”
The Cherokees (13-11-1) jumped ahead 2-0 after the top of the first inning, with three Loudon walks loading bases. A dropped third strike sent one run across, and Jace Hyde drawing a fourth walk with bags still full scored another.
It took a while for McMinn to build on that lead. From the third through fifth innings, the Tribe put four runners in scoring position and stranded them all. But Guthrie, Clark and the Cherokees’ defense kept the Redskins (17-9) off the board.
An Ollie Akens lead-off single, Andrew Beavers walk and Will Harris being hit by a pitch loaded the bases for the Cherokees again in the top of the sixth. And this time, with two outs, Hayden Frank belted a double that finally cashed in two insurance runs, extending McMinn’s lead to 4-0.
“We just need somebody to step up in a situation where we can score a few runs,” Ray said. “We’re getting opportunities; we get guys on. And when we string a few things together, somebody’s got to step up and get those hits with runners in scoring position. And we had one tonight, so maybe it’ll be a snowball effect. Or at least we’ll hope for that.”
An error and two passed balls scored Loudon’s run in the bottom of the seventh, but Ronne ended any Redskin hopes of a comeback with two strikeouts after.
McMinn’s win over the District 5-AA top team finished off a sweep of the non-district series and also ended a three-game losing streak.
“We needed it. It’s been a tough week for us, I think, but again, it’s baseball, and that’s how baseball goes at some point,” Ray said. “We’ve got a couple more games this week that hopefully we can get hot and start swinging it a little bit better for tournament time.”
The Cherokees are back in action 6 p.m. today at home against area rival Meigs County, which finished in a tie for second place in District 5-AA. McMinn continues after with another home game 6 p.m. Tuesday against cross-county rival McMinn Central to finish the regular season.
The Cherokees, seeded No. 3, will begin play in the tournament in a best-of-three series against second seed Cleveland at 5 p.m. Friday, then play the second game at noon Saturday. If a third game is necessary, it will take place Monday.
The winner of the series will move on to the district championship series and earn a spot in the Region 3-AAA tournament. On the other side of the bracket are top seed Bradley Central and whomever comes out of the play-in rounds among the fourth through seventh seeds.
