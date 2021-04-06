Whether on the mound or at bat, Andrew Ronne heard the chatter from the Bradley Central dugout aimed at him all night.
But battling through whatever frustration he may have felt at times, the McMinn County senior trusted his arm to do the talking and silenced the Bears’ bats.
Ronne pitched a complete-game shutout and recorded 12 strikeouts, and the Cherokees rode the ETSU commit’s performance to a 2-0 win over their most bitter rivals Monday at McMinn County High School.
“I mean, I usually get talked to from different teams throughout, even summer ball sometimes, into high school,” Ronne said to The Daily Post-Athenian. “But it’s nothing I can’t handle. Just sticking to what I do best and let my game talk for itself.”
The Tribe defense helped, too, including in the top of the seventh inning when Ollie Akens, playing in center field, ran back to the wall twice to snag long fly balls from Bradley hitters. Akens, an MTSU commit as a junior, is often on the mound himself in later innings, but on Monday he helped preserve Ronne’s shutout with a sure glove in the outfield.
“I was just trying to back Ronne up and make as many plays as I can to save the game,” Akens said. “If it’s hit out there, I’m going to catch it, so that’s what I was thinking at that moment. Congrats to him. He did a heck of a job.”
After Akens’ two catches, Ronne ended the game in appropriate fashion – a strikeout. Ronne surrendered only two hits and two walks Monday. He even recovered nicely during his only shaky inning, a top of the third that he led off with a walk and continued with his two wild pitches for the game. That put Bradley’s Xavier Thompson at third base.
Thompson ran for home on a passed ball that catcher Mason Roderick managed to recover in time to flip to Ronne at home plate for the mid-air tagout, denying the Bears a run and getting out of the half inning.
“I was just taking what (Assistant) Coach Adam (Ray) calls, and with every pitch, I execute it to my ability,” Ronne said. “And Mason was doing a great job behind the plate, and all in all, it was a great game.”
McMinn (7-5, 5-2 District 5-AAA) scored both of its runs in the first inning, which Gavin Peterson led off with a double that injured his left shoulder on the swing and sidelined him the rest of the game. Hayden Frank sailed his own two-out double later in the inning over the center fielder, bringing Will Harris home for the first run. After an intentional walk of Ronne on a 3-0 count, Sam Goodin hit a single that crossed Frank over for the second score.
The Cherokees only got one more hit the rest of the game against Bradley starter Cooper Casteel (L), but McMinn only ended up striking out five times. Tate Norris, hitting in place of Will Grimmett, who tweaked his shoulder while batting in the first inning, smacked a lead-off single in the sixth inning, and Harris got hit by a pitch and Frank drew a walk to load the bags with no outs.
But the Tribe’s bid for insurance runs fell apart when Bradley shortstop Ashton Simmons made a spectacular diving catch on Ronne’s line drive to rob what looked like a sure RBI hit, then got up and stepped on second base for an unassisted double play. Goodin flew out to right field, keeping the score 2-0.
“There’s not much to show on the scoreboard, but we had much better at-bats, a lot more hard contacts today, guys looked confident in the box,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “All you can do as a hitter is square the ball up, and you can’t dictate what happens after that. And hopefully it’s starting to click a little bit with them and we can wake up offensively.”
But with Ronne still on the mound and Akens in center field for the seventh inning, McMinn didn’t need insurance runs Monday.
“You can’t ask for anything more than he gave us tonight,” Ray said. “He swung it well and just set the tone on the mound and gave us all that he could give us. It was a great outing, and I can’t ask for anything else from the guy.”
Ensuring at least a split with the Bears was critical for the Cherokees to stay in the top three of the District 5-AAA standings. McMinn will go for the sweep of its rival 7 p.m. today at Bradley. A sweep would keep the Tribe in at least a tie for first place in the district.
“This is a big series for us, and again, they’re all big,” Ray said. “But this one, we’ve got to come out (Tuesday) ready to roll. We’ve got a big opportunity this weekend to get a sweep against a good team. But we’ve got to be able to bring what we brought tonight again.”
