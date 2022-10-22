LOUDON – What at first appeared to be a rout in the making instead became a defensive struggle for McMinn County.
The Cherokees scored touchdowns on their two first-quarter possessions, which was all Loudon would allow them to get. But the Tribe kept the Redskins off the scoreboard entirely and rode away from Chig Ratledge Stadium with a 14-0 non-region win Friday.
"I felt really good about our defense, but we've been in that (kind of game),” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “We had a two-touchdown lead, which made me feel a lot better. But we've been in those before where our defense is playing real well and our offense is sputtering. And it just takes one play to change things, and we kept them from that.”
McMinn (7-2) forced Loudon into a three-and-out on its opening possession, then executed an eight-play, 70-yard drive the other way. Caden Hester completed passes of 11 and 8 yards, then finished with a 30-yard quarterback keeper to the end zone.
That put the Cherokees ahead 7-0, but a late tackle in the end zone tweaked Hester's left ankle.
Loudon (5-4), helped by pass interference, unsportsmanlike conduct and offside penalties consecutively on the Cherokees, advanced to the McMinn 10-yard-line before turning the ball over on downs.
Despite his injury, Hester took the field for the Tribe on the ensuing possession, and on a third-and-11 from McMinn's own 9-yard line, he found Cole Pryor sprinting wide open down the seam and hit him in stride for a 91-yard touchdown pass.
"We knew we had something there. Early in the game, we knew we had it on film, and it was just who they wanted to cover,” Cagle said. “We had (Jayden) Miller down the sideline, and the corner jumped Miller, the safety went down to try to stop the run game, which we knew that was going to happen, and that left nobody for Pryor in the middle of the field and he was running scot-free. It was a great throw, great catch and great run on that play.”
The Redskins got a long kickoff return from Aidan Wilkerson that set them up at their 46-yard line, and they held the ball for more than seven minutes with several runs from Gavin Divine. Loudon had a fourth-and-1 at the McMinn 3, but the Cherokees stopped Divine short, again bending but not breaking.
"Several times, they had several good drives on us,” Cagle said. “Which give them a lot of credit, they were just pounding on us and getting yards here and there, picking up first downs.”
But Hester was hobbled, taking only one more snap over McMinn's last two possessions of the first half and being held out the entire second half with ice on his ankle. Cagle said after the game that Hester should be OK.
Those two possessions to end the half, however, included four negative plays and only one first down. Brady Mullins took most of the snaps at quarterback the rest of the game, with Miller also taking snaps there occasionally.
The Cherokees had limited offensive success after halftime, with one promising drive starting at their 21 advancing as far as the Redskins' 31 before an interception ended it. McMinn went three-and-out three times and only picked up three more first downs in the second half.
Divine, also playing defensive end for Loudon, and Kwynton Chenault at the other end spot gave the Cherokees offensive line fits and stymied their running game.
"When it ended, I went to No. 8 (Divine) and No. 5 (Chenault) and said, 'I'm glad that's over because I don't want to see you all any more,'” Cagle said. “If we ran away from them, they made the play from the back side, and we couldn't block them without double-teaming them. And those two are some touch two players to block.”
But as much as McMinn's offense sputtered in the second half, so did Loudon's. The Cherokees held the Redskins to only three first downs after halftime. Luke Sliger came up with a big turnover with 7:38 left in the game by wresting the ball away from Loudon quarterback Bronson Scrivner in the backfield.
Loudon's final drive ended on downs with 2:43 left, and the Tribe kept possession until the final horn.
The Cherokees are back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Ooltewah to finish the regular season. Although it is a Region 4-5A game, McMinn already has the region championship and the top seed clinched, win or lose.
But after its game at Loudon became a struggle, the Tribe will be seeking an improved performance against the Owls to head into the playoffs with more positive momentum.
"I feel like, and I told the kids, if we play like we did tonight, I feel like were backing in (to the playoffs),” Cagle said. “I think we underestimated our opponent, we didn't prepare like we should have. So it's good to get out of a game like that with a win, but understand that if we play like that in the playoffs, we're not going to play in it very long.
“So we've got a week to right the ship right there and get things right and make sure we prepare well and practice well and get ready to play a football game no matter who the team is and worry about ourselves, and maybe we can get it going in the right direction again.”
SERIES NOTES: With the win, McMinn improved to 7-10 all-time against Loudon and 3-5 against the Redskins on the road.
