KINGSTON — Meigs County Softball Coach Jeff Davis earned his 400th win as a head coach on Thursday as the Lady Tigers won 7-1 at Midway.
“Actually, my players got 400 wins, I didn’t get any,” Davis said, then added if he expected to get 400 wins. “The way it started out, I would have been happy with one win.”
The Lady Tigers (12-6) will host McMinn County on Monday with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
Meigs scored at least one run in five of the seven innings, starting with two runs in the first inning.
Madison Hughes led off the game by drawing a walk and then Toryn Lawson singled. Both later scored on a single by Ella Scott.
In the second inning, pitcher Sierra Howard singled and Jacelyn Stone entered as a courtesy runner. Stone later scored from third on a Midway error to put Meigs ahead 3-0.
Ella Scott made it 5-0 when she hammered a two-run home run to center field. Anna Crowder, who had singled earlier, also scored on the play.
The Lady Tigers’ lead swelled to 6-0 when Stone scored on a fielder’s choice by Olivia Miller.
Midway put up a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut Meigs’ lead to 6-1.
The Lady Tigers, however, got that run back in the sixth when Lainey Fitzgerald blasted a homer to left field to make it 7-1.
Meigs finished with eight hits. Ella Scott led the Lady Tigers offensively as she went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and scored a run.
Fitzgerald also had two hits, including her home run and a double, and Howard also had two hits.
Howard started the game in the circle and pitched 4-1/3 innings to pick up the win. She surrendered just one run on five hits while striking out three and walking three.
Fitzgerald pitched the final 2-2/3 innings, giving up no runs on two hits. She struck out five and walked one to earn the save.
