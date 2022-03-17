DECATUR — It wasn’t a perfect game, but the Lady Tigers are 2-0 after taking down Polk County on Tuesday.
Meigs was a little shaky early, giving up a run in the top of the first, but the Lady Tigers put up 10 runs in the bottom of the frame. The Lady Tigers’ pitching then settled down and kept the Wildkittens off the board in a 14-3 victory.
“We hit the ball pretty good, we swung it hard,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “It’s always a good thing to score 14 runs. But we were lucky to get those runs in the first inning. We had two outs and then they had an error at first, then we scored 10 after that. We are 2-0 after two games, you can’t do better than that.”
The pitching had a few shaky moments, but was able to rebound.
“I thought Sierra (Howard) redeemed herself after struggling in the first inning. Lainey (Fitzgerald) did a good job of settling things down (after coming in for relief) and then Sierra came back in and pitched well.”
The Lady Tigers will host the Tiger Classic this weekend at Athens Regional Park. Their first two games are against Alcoa at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and then, also on Friday, at 8 p.m. against Shelbyville. The tournament will continue on Saturday.
Meigs responded with 10 runs in the bottom of the frame, though it almost didn’t turn out that way.
The first two Meigs batters recorded outs and then Carlee McLemore hit a ground ball, but she reached on an error.
After that came another error that put Howard on base and Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch to load the bases, with courtesy runner Graci Kennedy in for Fitzgerald.
Madylin Johnson then doubled in McLemore and Howard. After a walk by Kylee Hitson and Kenzee Couture was hit by a pitch, Shelby Kennedy singled home Johnson and Hitson to make it 5-1.
Continuing the inning, still with two outs, Toryn Lawson walked and Majors singled home Couture and Kennedy and Meigs led 7-1. McClemore then doubled home Lawson and Howard made it 10-1 on a double that brought home McLemore.
Fitzgerald came on in relief and put the Wildkittens down in order in the second inning before Howard re-entered the game and put Polk down in order in the third.
The Lady Tigers then put four more runs up in the bottom of the third with McLemore bringing home Chloe Landers on a groundout, Howard driving in Lawson and Majors and then Johnson bringing home Graci Kennedy on a sacrifice fly. That put Meigs up 14-1.
Polk added one run in the fourth and one run in the fifth, but still only wound up with three hits and Fitzgerald and Howard controlled the rest of the game.
The Lady Tigers finished with 10 hits. Majors, Howard and Kennedy each had two hits. Johnson, Howard and McLemore each drove in three runs while Majors and Kennedy each had two RBIs. Couture also drove in a run.
Howard went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles. Johnson and McLemore also each had a double.
Howard gave up three runs in three innings, with one of those runs unearned. She walked five and struck out six.
Fitzgerald pitched two innings without giving up a run or a hit. She struck out five and walked none.
