ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central played better in some respects, but still made too many mistakes in a 6-3 loss to visiting Sweetwater on Saturday.
Central soccer has struggled this year, but had showed some signs of progress. Saturday, however, was not a good day for the Chargers’ defense or the team as a whole.
“I thought we played better in some ways,” Central Coach Travis Tuggle said. “I think we passed better than we have. I think we played better as a team, but we lost to an inferior team. We still made too many mistakes and they capitalized on every one of them.”
It didn’t help that Central was down to just 11 players as several squad members couldn’t play for various reasons. That meant the Chargers had no substitutes for the entire game.
The Chargers (2-7) will host Polk County on Tuesday, weather permitting. Central is scheduled to start Senior Day activities around 5:30 p.m. with the game starting at 6.
Sweetwater 6, Central 3
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead about 13 minutes into the game off a long-range low shot.
Sweetwater scored again three minutes later to make it 2-0. A Sweetwater throw-in near into the Central box resulted in a miscommunication with the ball dropping to the ground in front of the net and a Sweetwater player was there for the tap in.
The Chargers got a scoring chance shortly after off a corner kick, but the hard shot was blocked.
The Chargers then went down 3-0 on another long-range low shot, but then Central bounced back with its first goal of the game.
With about 10 minutes left in the opening half, Central fired a shot that was parried away for the Sweetwater keeper, but Isaiah Gill pounced on the rebound and put Central on the board.
The half ended with Sweetwater up 3-1.
Central’s momentum didn’t continue in the second half, however, as the Wildcats scored again about 20 minutes after intermission to give Sweetwater a 4-1 lead.
Gill and Wyhatt Jaimes each had a solid shot that was either saved or was just off the mark.
The Wildcats scored again to make it 5-1, but Central cut that deficit to 5-2 with less than 10 minutes in the game when a Central attacker was pulled down in the box. Cooper Solsbee slotted home the penalty shot to make it 5-2.
The two teams then traded a pair of goals with Sweetwater making it 6-2 and then Jaimes hitting a long-range low shot to put the score at 6-3.
Unofficially, the Chargers fired off six shots compared to eight for Sweetwater. But the Wildcats had several more dangerous chances that didn’t result in shots.
P.J. Gunn made four saves for the Chargers.
