Even coming off a tumultuous offseason, the McMinn County girls head into the 2021-2022 basketball season with their sights aimed high.
The trying times started in March when head coach Tim McPhail suffered a stroke and tumors on his brain were subsequently discovered, leaving the Lady Cherokees without a head coach for months.
Then in mid-June, David Tucker came back to McMinn and took over as the interim head coach, a title he still holds as McPhail continues to recover from treatment and as the Lady Tribe’s basketball season is set to begin 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clinton.
“I’m just trying to coach and do it my way and show them, ‘Girls, things are not easy,’” said Tucker, who had gotten his long and successful coaching tenure started as the Lady Cherokees’ coach from 1986-1998. “And I know there’s a lot of things on their mind. And you can’t view stuff as a crutch, and we’ve got to play. Because there are going to be a lot of people coming to watch us, and we’ve got a tough schedule, but we’re pretty tough, too. And I believe they have bought into it.”
Despite the offseason upheaval, the Lady Cherokees were picked third in District 5-4A by both the coaches and the media in last month’s district media day. And Tucker likes where the team is at in justifying that high preseason pick.
“My expectations are always play hard and let the chips fall the way they do,” Tucker said. “I believe these girls want to play hard. They’re all good girls. They like basketball, they like each other. Now they may not like me, but they like each other, and with girls that’s a big, big part. And they practice good, they play hard, and I don’t know what else you can ask.”
Tucker believes the Lady Cherokees can do even better than third in the district. McMinn is coming off last year’s surprise run to the district championship game and has three All-District players back on the roster this year in Peytyn Oliver, Addie Smith and Brooklyn Stinnett.
On top of that, Tucker mentioned that “three or four” players have shown themselves to be better than he had thought coming into preseason preparations. Tucker feels comfortable about putting any of his top nine players on the court.
“I think we’ve got nine that all we’ve got to do is brush up, and these girls want to be here and are going to do their part,” Tucker said. “So that puts everything on myself and (Assistant) Coach (Lynn) Monroe. And Coach Monroe is going to do a great job, and all I’ve got to do is make sure that I push them, and I think we’re going in the right direction. I didn’t know how they would play, and if they would play hard, but we’ve got some people that will get after it.”
Three seniors are on the roster this season, whom Tucker called “three very, very good athletes.” Smith is a returning All-District honoree, and Allison Hansford and Konstantina Papaioannou round out the senior group. Hansford and Smith are coming off having led the McMinn girls’ soccer team to their second straight state tournament and are both college soccer commits.
Oliver, the starting point guard the last two years, and Stinnett, a solid shooter who emerged as a key player late last season, headline a junior class with five on the varsity roster. The junior group also includes Jazmine Moses, Reagan Goforth and Nevaeh Hjulberg.
Sophomores on varsity are Aubrey Gonzalez, Katie Elliott and Ama Grimmett. Three freshmen are also on varsity this season: Mackenzie Howard, Hannah Clark and Lilly Sliger.
Once again, McMinn and everyone else in District 5-4A will be chasing Bradley Central, which has won district titles the last 11 years. But Tucker, who won a district and region championship during his previous time as the Lady Cherokees’ coach, isn’t conceding anything to anyone.
“McMinn County has beaten Bradley before,” Tucker said. “And McMinn County has beaten Cleveland before. And if we’re not afraid when we come out there and play, because we’re going to shoot the ball.”
Tucker said spectators can expect to see the Lady Cherokees on the attack, taking the first good shot available on a possession.
“First shot’s open, we’re shooting it,” Tucker said. “We’re not looking for the second or third. And people, they know how I play and how I coach. And if you want your kid to be a great player at McMinn County, then go out and shoot and go out and play.”
After Tuesday’s opener at home, the Lady Cherokees’ next six games are all away, which include Oak Ridge, McMinn Central, Heritage, Maryville, Meigs County and their district opener at Walker Valley. McMinn is finally back home again Dec. 6 against non-district visitor Tyner Academy.
With basketball at four classes for the first time in Tennessee, McMinn’s District 5-4A has many of the familiar faces, including Bradley, Cleveland, Walker Valley and Ooltewah. East Hamilton and Soddy-Daisy are no longer district opponents, with both now in Class 3A. In their place are Rhea County, back in the district with McMinn after the last several years in the region’s opposite district, and newcomer Howard from Chattanooga.
