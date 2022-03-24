LOUDON — Meigs County softball bounced back from Monday’s loss at Bradley Central with a 14-0 thrashing of district opponent Loudon in four innings on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers pounded out 14 hits and scored in every inning. Meigs had 15 players enter the game in various roles.
Meigs (5-2, 1-0 District 3-2A) will host Kingston on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Sierra Howard led the Lady Tigers offensively with three hits and four RBIs. Kylee Hitson went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored. Carlee McLemore drove in two runs, as did McKenzee Couture. Driving in one run each were Toryn Lawson, Kennedy Majors, Shelby Kennedy, Graci Kennedy and Natalee Combs.
Howard picked up the win. She gave up one hit and no runs while walking four and striking out eight.
But that was the end of the good news for the Lady Tigers as the Bearettes tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first and then scored a run in the second inning and four more in the fourth.
The loss came despite Meigs outhitting Bradley 7-4. The Lady Tigers also committed four errors and stranded 13 runners.
Howard surrendered six runs on four hits, but only two of those runs were earned. She walked just one and struck out nine.
Offensively, Howard, Johnson and Hitson each had two hits and Toryn Lawson’s lone hit was a double.
