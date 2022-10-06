Meigs County's Mattie Moore (16) runs to hit a dig during the District 4-A tournament Tuesday at Copper Basin High School. The Lady Tigers defeated Copper Basin in straight sets Thursday in the tournament semifinals to clinch a spot in the Region 2-A tournament, then lost to CSAS later Thursday in the district championship match.
COPPERHILL – It doesn’t matter the circumstances, Meigs County volleyball expects to make it to region play and did so once again.
The Lady Tigers’ 3-0 win in the District 4-A tournament semifinals Thursday over the hosting Lady Cougars at Copper Basin High School advanced them into region for the fourth straight year, in only five years of existence as a program.
With its spot in the Region 2-A bracket clinched, Meigs (12-6) advanced to the district championship game later Thursday against defending champion Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS) and lost that game 3-0 to finish as the district runner-up.
“It’s our fourth year in a row we have made it to the region tournament in just our five-year existence,” said Meigs head coach Nicole Swafford. “We accomplished it despite losing five starters and having no seniors.
“We leaned heavily on strong leadership from our junior class: Mattie Moore, Julia Howard, Sierra Howard, Kylee Hitson and Ruthie Rogers.”
Julia Howard and Rogers asserted themselves at the net, but both Lady Tiger front-liners benefitted from their teammates’ efforts, according to Swafford.
“Julia and Ruthie were dominant on the net. The key to their success was our passing from Sierra Howard and Brylee Lawson so that our setters Gracie Kennedy and Annslee Maddron could get them good sets,” Swafford said. "Also timely hitting and serving by Kylee Hitson and Mattie Moore. Really a total team effort.”
The Region 2-A tournament semifinals will take place Monday at CSAS. CSAS plays Clarkrange at 4 p.m. in the first game, and Meigs follows with its game 5:30 p.m. against York Institute. Monday’s winners advance to the region championship game and also the Class A sectional.
ALL-TOURNAMENT: Julia Howard and Ruthie Rogers were named to the All-Tournament Team from Meigs.
