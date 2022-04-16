CLEVELAND — Not all losses are created equal.
McMinn Central’s soccer squad lost 5-1 at Bradley Central Thursday, but Coach Blake Warren said his team played much better than in the 2-0 loss to Polk County.
“I know we lost by more, but we played much better today,” Warren said. “In the formation today we were able to contain them pretty well. We played hard and I’m proud of their effort.”
The Chargers came out with what was essentially a 4-5-1 formation with the idea being to get more players in the defensive half of the field.
The Bears were still able to get several goals along with an estimated 95% of the possession, but goalie Isaiah Gill also made a lot of saves and the defense cleared several dangerous scoring chances.
Central trailed 4-0 at the half, but played even with Bradley in the second half with each squad scoring a goal.
The Chargers (0-2) will start District 7-AA play next week with a pair of games at home. Central will host Sequoyah on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then Chattanooga Central will visit on Thursday. That kickoff is also set for 6 p.m.
The Bears scored their first goal about 10 minutes into the game and then scored again about 10 minutes after that to make it 2-0.
Bradley almost scored at the 19:54 mark off a set piece, but Gill made a nice save. But the Bears made it 3-0 with 19:16 to play.
Central’s defense was under constant pressure as the Chargers couldn’t keep possession very long, but kept Bradley from scoring again until just under five minutes left in the half. Bradley found the back of the net on a nice shot 22 yards from goal to make it 4-0 and that was the halftime score.
Gill made nine saves in the first half off of 13 Bradley shots on goal.
Central’s defense tightened up in the second half and the Chargers also showed a little more offense.
Central had the first scoring chance in the second half, but the shot sailed high. The Chargers tried another long shot a few minutes later, but that shot was high and wide.
The Chargers got on the board with 26:14 left in the game when a mistake by either a Bradley defender or the goalie resulted in an own goal to make it 4-1.
Bradley almost scored at the 15:17 mark when a shot hit the post. The ball was still in play but a Central defender was able to clear the ball.
Central’s best chance to score, aside from Bradley’s own goal, came with 12:20 to play.
Wyatt Jaimes made a nice long-range pass to Cooper Solsbee to give Central a scoring chance, but the shot was just off the mark as Solsbee was being harassed by a Bradley defender.
Bradley came up with one more goal. The Bears serviced a corner kick into the box that was cleared out by Central’s defense, but resulted in another corner.
Bradley scored on the second corner to put the Bears up 5-1.
Bradley had one more scoring chance near the end of the game. There was a scramble in front of the net and a Bradley shot was cleared off the line by Central defender Joey Scheffey.
Unofficially, Gill made 16 saves off 20 Bradley shots on goal. Central didn’t have any shots on goal, but had five total shots.
Bradley lined up for seven corner kicks while Central had none.
