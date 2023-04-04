Central soccer tops Greenback From staff reports Apr 4, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central soccer topped Greenback 2-1 Tuesday at Central High School.The Chargers led 1-0 at halftime after a goal from Wyatt Jaimes, and Samuel Thorton scored Central's second goal in the second half.Central is back in action 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Polk County. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One killed, another injured in wreck last week Lady Tigers lose pitchers' duel on walk-off at Kingston DPA's Golden Egg found before it was sought Monday Seventh inning heroics clinches second win in two days for Meigs Community members honored during Etowah chamber banquet Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
