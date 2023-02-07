The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations now through Sunday, March 5, for the 2023 McMinn County Little League and Wittle Weague programs.
Little League Baseball is for boys and girls ages 4 to 12 and Wittle Weague baseball is for boys and girls ages 3 and 4. The fee for Little League is $75 per player, which includes a jersey, pants, hat, belt, socks and secondary medical insurance. The Wittle Weague fee is $25 per player, which includes a T-shirt, jersey and secondary medical insurance.
All games will be played exclusively at the Athens Regional Park, and admission is free. Games will be played on weekdays and Saturdays.
McMinn County Little League is officially chartered by Little League International. For All-Star purposes, the boundary is McMinn and Meigs counties. Weekday baseball games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and operate under a time limit. The 4/5/6 and 6/7/8 divisions will play 75 minutes and the 8/9/10 and 10/11/12 divisions will play 90 minutes.
Little League players will be divided into age groups of 4/5/6, 6/7/8, 8/9/10, and 10/11/12. Players in the 6/7/8 age group and higher will be placed on teams based on a skills assessment and draft. Skills assessments will be held March 6 and 7 at Athens Regional Park. 4/5/6 and Wittle Weague players do not need to attend.
Registration is available online at athenstn.gov/parks for no additional fee. Those paying with cash or checks must do so at the Recreation office located at Athens City Hall. A copy of each player’s birth certificate is required for Little League and must be on file prior to participation.
Volunteers are needed for coaches and team parents. Anyone wishing to be considered as a coach, assistant coach, or league volunteer must complete a coach/volunteer application prior to March 6 and must pass a background check prior to any team activities.
