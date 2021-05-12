CLEVELAND — McMinn County made the top-seeded defending District 5-AAA champions from Cleveland work for a while.
But the senior-laden Blue Raiders’ experience proved too much for the fourth-seeded Cherokees to overcome in the end, and McMinn’s soccer season came to an end in a 3-0 loss in the district tournament semifinals Tuesday at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex.
Cleveland scored its first goal in the ninth minute after Tribe defenders failed to clear the ball out of their box, but McMinn was able to keep its deficit at 1-0 at halftime.
“Cleveland is a well-coached team, and looking at their roster, they’re primarily seniors,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “Very experienced and very talented team, and I was very proud of our guys in the first half to go into the half in a close game, having created changes which we’ve been struggling to do all season. I was really proud of our effort. Everybody worked very hard and they put in some great work tonight. Unfortunate to come away with a loss, but I think our guys should hold their heads high tonight because they really played hard tonight and challenge Cleveland.”
The Blue Raiders added their second goal in the fourth minute of the second half, punishing the overcommitment of the goalkeeper and defender that left the goal open.
Cleveland produced the final score with 16 minutes left on a cross to the back post.
Cleveland finished with a 14-3 shots on goal advantage, and McMinn goalie Noah Graybeal finished with 11 saves. The Cherokees actually had more corner kicks (four) than the Raiders (three). McMinn’s season ended with a 3-11 record, playing a schedule that Rikard said was one intended for last year’s lost season, in which the Tribe would’ve had a much more experienced team. The Cherokees relied on several freshmen and sophomores this season — all of whom were effectively high school rookies due to last year’s COVID-19 wipe.
“It was tough this year not having any scrimmages to begin the season,” Rikard said. “I had a schedule built for a senior-led group last year, and we just recycled that schedule. We played a very, very tough schedule. It’s good, these guys now know what type of competition is out there and what they need to compete at that level, and I think they’ll step up to that challenge.”
McMinn graduates seven seniors, three of whom started Tuesday. Another key senior, Gabe Kovach, was out due to injury struggles much of the second half of the season.
“We will miss Nick Arsenault and Zayn (Knox) played really well,” Rikard said. “And then Malachi Allman, a super-solid defender at outside back. Those guys will be tough to replace next year. But this year was a rebuilding year for us, and we’ve got some freshmen and sophomores who saw some meaningful minutes, and hopefully they’ll use that to springboard into growth for next season.”
Fitness and finishing will be McMinn’s focus this offseason, Rikard said, as it looks to build on its late-season improvement.
“I think our key a lot of times in games, we’re defending and defending and defending, and we make one mistake and teams are capitalizing on that,” Rikard said. “And if we can possess the ball more and be more dangerous on the attack and score some goals, that will alleviate some pressure on our defense and will lead to some success.
“A lot of that if just these guys being young, and they’re smart kids, they’re good soccer players, and this offseason being able to work and actually build for next season will be important.”
