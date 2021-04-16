CLEVELAND — McMinn County’s tennis teams split with Bradley Central on Thursday at Tinsley Park. The boys’ team won 7-2, and the girls lost narrowly 5-4.
Winning singles for the boys were Tucker Monroe 8-0, Ethan Jones 8-0, Luke Ramey 8-2, Keylon Plemons 8-6 and Tucker Swafford 8-6. Charles Brown was competitive in his 8-6 loss. In doubles, Monroe/Brown won 8-6 and Plemons/Swafford 8-2.
For the girls, singles winners were Elena Kurowski 8-2, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-2 and Katie Elliott 8-5. Gonzalez/Elliott win 8-1 in doubles, while Kurowski/Hockman lost a close one 9-7.
McMinn is back home Tuesday against Cleveland.
