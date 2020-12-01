The Meigs Middle Lady Tigers defeated Sweetwater 37-25 on Monday. Meigs was led by Alexis Kranz with 14 points.
The Meigs Middle junior varsity girls also won, 32-28, and were led by Annslee Maddron with 17 points.
