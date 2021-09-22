McMinn Central wiped out Polk County 6-0 with all the goals coming in the first half on Tuesday in a non-district matchup at Bicentennial Park.
The Chargerettes scored in the third minute and kept firing balls into the net on the way to a 6-0 halftime lead. Nobody scored in the second half, but Central had several chances.
“We played well in the first half,” Central Coach Travis Tuggle said. “The second half, it was hard to have any continuity and consistency with all the subbing we did. We probably should have scored a few in the second half, but our shots were a little high or a little wide.
“Polk fought to the end, give them credit. They have a few girls with some speed. But we came out and did what we needed to do and got some younger players some playing time.”
The Chargerettes (5-5) will play next Tuesday at Greenback. First kick is set for 6 p.m.
The opening whistle had barely blown when Savannah Miller scored in the third minute and then Carlee Rule found the back of the net three minutes later off a good cross.
Rule then scored again in the 11th minute off another cross to make it 3-0. Then it was Kellan Baker’s turn to score in the 16th minute.
So far, all the goals came at close range, but Miller drilled a long-range shot in the 37th minute to put the Chargerettes up 5-0.
The final goal came two minutes later by Rule to make it 6-0.
There was no scoring in the second half.
“We let them step up to the ball too much in the second half and let them have too much possession,” Tuggle said. “But like I said, it’s hard to have continuity when you are subbing in and out so much. But even in the second half I thought we did some good things and gave some younger players some experience.”
The Chargerettes finished with 20 shots, including 16 on goal. Miller and Rule each picked up assists.
Polk only had two shots, both of them on goal. Both shots were saved by Central goalie McCary Beaty.
Central dominated possession in the first half and still had most of the possession in the second half. That aggression turned into seven corners. Polk’s goalie made 10 saves.
