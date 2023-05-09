McMinn Central's Samuel Thornton (4) battles for possession against Sequoyah during the District 7-AA semifinals Monday at Sequoyah High School. Thornton scored the Chargers' lone goal in their 5-1 season-ending loss. Teammate Isaiah Gill (1) looks on at the play.
MADISONVILLE – McMinn Central held on for a while before a flurry of Sequoyah goals ended its soccer season.
The Chargers trailed 2-0 at halftime before surrendering three scores in seven minutes to the Chiefs, resulting in a 5-1 loss in the District 7-AA semifinals Monday at Sequoyah High School.
Samuel Thornton dribbled down the left side of the field and put in a goal with about 10 minutes left in the match for Central to avert the shutout.
Sequoyah struck in the sixth and 18th minutes to take a 2-0 lead. The Chargers had two good opportunities to get back within a score in the first half. Malachi Barnes was on a breakaway before a Chiefs defender caught up to him and pressured his shot off goal. Wyhatt Jaimes also had a dangerous-looking free kick that the Sequoyah keeper made the save on.
The Chiefs earned a penalty kick in the first minute of the second half, but Central keeper Joey Sheffey made the save and kept the score 2-0 and the Chargers in contention.
But Sequoyah broke through again with about 25 minutes left to make the score 3-0. Another goal on a breakaway three minutes later, then another score four minutes after that put Central in an insurmountable 5-0 hole.
This was the Chargers' last year in Class AA soccer, as they drop down to Class A next season with a district that will include Sweetwater, Polk County, Tellico Plains, Tyner Academy and Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA).
