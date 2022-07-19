CLEVELAND – McMinn Central got some quality work done against two larger schools and a private school in its first preseason competition since the end of the TSSAA dead period.
The Chargers posted one dominant victory and were competitive in two losses during the 7-on-7 event Tuesday at Cleveland High School.
In unofficial scorekeeping, Central lost 2-1 to Cleveland, beat Soddy-Daisy 4-1, then fell to Chattanooga Notre Dame 4-2. The games were played with each team receiving one possession of nine minutes of a running clock.
“I think we came out and competed really well,” said Chargers coach Matt Moody. “And at this point, we’re so close to the season that these type things, for me, I think that’s what we want to see as a staff is these guys coming out here and flying around and having some carryover in the stuff we’re learning in coverages and the stuff we’re doing offensively.
“So I thought we had a pretty productive day. I thought we were in it mentally, and we saw a lot of good teams and some really great athletes out here today, so think that’s going to help us in the future.”
Starting the evening against the hosting Blue Raiders, who compete in Class 6A, the Chargers took a while to adjust to their speed and athleticism on both sides of the ball. Cleveland intercepted Central three times, each one by simply being able to out-jump the Chargers’ intended receiver or swooping in at the last second. Despite that, Central lost by only one score.
“Cleveland, they’ve got some guys who they can throw the ball to and spread it out, and so they’re a good-looking ball team,” Moody said. “And it’s good for us to be able to see them and see that type of speed and things like that. I think we got all we could get out of a 7-on-7.”
McCain Baker caught Central’s touchdown against Cleveland and also snagged both scores against the private school Notre Dame.
Bay Harbison broke out against Soddy-Daisy, scoring his first of three touchdowns against the Class 4A Trojans on Central’s first offensive snap. Jacob Ferguson also caught a score on a seam route against Soddy.
The junior varsity teams played their three games after the varsity games were done.
The Chargers travel to two more 7-on-7 events this week. Central plays 5:30 p.m. at Walker Valley, then 6 p.m. at Oliver Springs. The event at Oliver Springs is a tournament format and includes a big man competition for linemen.
Full-contact practice for all football teams in Tennessee begins Monday.
