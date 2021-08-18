McMinn County will obviously see a different look from McMinn Central in this year’s Black & Blue Game — but at the same time a familiar one.
That look from the Chargers will remind the Cherokees of another rival when this year’s rendition of the rivalry game kicks off 7:30 p.m. Friday at McMinn Central High School.
Central will line up in a spread offense this season, introduced by first-year head coach Matt Moody, who had been the offensive coordinator at Bradley Central the previous three years.
So while the Chargers are running a completely different scheme from the wing-T variant it ran under previous head coach Derrick Davis, it is one McMinn has seen for several years straight in its clashes with the Bears.
And that could play into the hands of a Cherokees defense that is expected to be a strength for the team this season, with an expected five starters from last year’s front seven making a return.
McMinn’s defense could be a little more shorthanded than expected, however, with projected starting linebackers Landon Feggins and Kutler Blackwell possibly out due to injury.
The front seven will be key to slowing Central quarterback Novice Cox and making it more difficult for him to find playmakers such as Jyrel Arnwine, Darius Carden and McCain Baker — all of whom have shown playmaking potential this preseason — in space and in stride.
Offensively, McMinn needs to replace nine of its 11 starters from last season, including four offensive linemen and all-time leading rusher Jalen Hunt.
The Cherokees have leaned more on the passing game in the preseason, an expected change as one of its two returning starters is quarterback Jayden Miller, who accounted for more than 1,500 total yards and 22 total touchdowns last season.
While McMinn faces something of a rebuilding task this season, one thing hasn’t changed — it will be considered an overwhelming favorite in the county rivalry. The Cherokees have lost to the Chargers only once in the last 32 years. The last few meetings have not been close, either, as McMinn has outscored Central a combined 202-33 in its ongoing six-game rivalry winning streak.
With the expectations from recent history comes pressure on the Cherokees, and pressure on several new players on both sides of the ball.
