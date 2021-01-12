Riceville and Englewood split their basketball games Monday at Riceville Elementary School. It was the second time in three days the two schools played each other.
Englewood's girls won 49-16. Reagan Baker led the Lady Rams with 14 points, and Malea Masingale scored 11 and Bella Hall 7. For Riceville, Hanah Clark scored 5 points, Ellie Whaley 4 and Katelyn Edmonds 3.
Riceville's boys won 58-48. Brady Mullins led the Wildcats with 17 points, and Henry Cook and Will Benton added 10 each. Reese Frazier led Englewood with a game-high 41 points, and Jesse Holden added 3 points.
