Riceville's basketball teams swept their home games against Niota on Monday.
The Riceville girls won 42-19. Ellie Whaley led Riceville with 20 points, and Kyra Watson added 10 and Devaney Dawson 5. For Niota, Jaymee Wall scored 6 points and Allison Gray and Kaydence Shaw 4 each.
Riceville's boys cruised to an 80-28 victory. Beau Harbin led Riceville with 17 points, and Dax Pennington scored 12 and Bryce Mullins 11. For Niota, Linc Brazzell scored 10 points and Isaac Hennessee 8.
